Nothing brings out the love for one another like worshipping a lamb that an ancient god has possessed.

In Cult of the Lamb, your followers will constantly express their love for you in different ways like giving you offerings, worshipping at your statue, and even marrying you without hesitation when you ask.

Here’s all you need to know about how to marry your cultists in Cult of the Lamb.

How to marry cultists in Cult of the Lamb

Image via Massive Monster

In order to marry cultists, you’ll need to level up your Law and Order Doctrine to level two and select the marriage ritual. This will allow you to marry any of the cultists you want, increasing their loyalty and that of the rest of your flock. Whichever animal follower you choose to marry will be married to you during a short ceremony inside the temple.

You can marry as many cultists as you’d like, but there are consequences for each new spouse. Your other partners won’t be eager to share the attention, so jealousy will form between your previous partners. While you can likely keep an eye on your followers and make sure they don’t bicker too much, one bad relationship could spell danger for your commune.

When you marry a cultist for the first time, you’ll be awarded the Lovers II tarot card, which will provide you with two additional hearts if you draw it while on a Crusade. This is the only reward you get from marrying a cultist outside of the faith it instills in your followers.

That’s all you need to know about how to marry cultists in Cult of the Lamb.