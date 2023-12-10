Who needs the mod when you have this?

Putting your trusty Shovel to shame, the Shotgun has quickly become the most powerful weapon in Lethal Company. Here is how to get and use the Shotgun in Lethal Company.

How to get the Shotgun in Lethal Company

Time to hunt down the monsters. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wurps YouTube

The Update 45 for Lethal Company added a Shotgun into play. The Shotgun cannot be picked up as scrap or purchased in the Terminal unlike other weapons in the game. You’ll need to find the Nutcracker if you’re interested in wielding a Shotgun outside of the mod. This enemy in Lethal Company roams the Facility interiors and is often found on the higher threat maps, Dine, Rend, and Titan. Although the Nutcracker can appear on the other Moons, the chances are incredibly low.

So, if you are hunting for the Shotgun, you’ll need enough money to get to the more expensive Moons. Visit Rend, Dine, and Titan for the Nutcracker. Only one Nutcracker can spawn at a time. You need to either kill or steal the Shotgun. The Nutcracker can be killed by four to five hits with the Shovel, Yield-Sign, and Sign-Post. Make sure to take these with you.

Alternatively, you can try to steal the Shotgun from the Nutcracker’s hands, but doing so is harder than killing it. You’ll need to wait until the Nutcracker is standing still and scanning the area for your team. It will reveal a single eye, with its entire body performing a slow 360-degree turn. Get behind the Nutcracker but close enough to see the grab prompt (E).

How to use the Shotgun in Lethal Company

The Nutcracker will use melee attacks and continue to chase you if you manage to steal the Shotgun from it. Killing it is a simpler method but equally as challenging as stealing the Shotgun. Use cover whenever possible and hide from the Nutcracker when it is scanning the area.

You can take the Shotgun and two bullets from its corpse. These count as individual scrap and can be sold at the Company Building. You’ll need to load up the Shotgun with the two bullets by scrolling onto them in the inventory and pressing E to reload. The Shotgun will make a noise if the chamber is empty.

The keybinds for the Shotgun are:

Fire – Left mouse click

– Left mouse click Reload – E

– E Safety on/off – Q

The Shotgun can one-shot most enemies within the Facility. However, it is uncertain whether it has an effect against seemingly unkillable creatures like the Jester and Coil-Head.