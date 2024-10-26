Factorio: Space Age is the latest expansion for Factorio, adding a slew of new features and some long-needed updates. However, the update also adds some changes that may cause confusion with the way pipelines work in Factorio.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to fix the Pipeline Overextended issue in Factorio.

How to fix Pipeline Overextended in Factorio

A standard Factorio factory. Image via Wube Software LTD.

The Pipeline overextended issue happens when you try to extend pipes beyond their capabilities. Due to the changes in the expansion, pipes now have shorter lengths but larger throughput. To fix the issue, you can add pumps to your pipeline or use a Fluid Wagon to extend your pipelines. Pumps are the easiest and most direct way to extend your pipelines. Fluid Wagons, on the other hand, take some extra effort.

To build a pump, you’ll need to research Fluid Handling. To do this, you need two prerequisite researches: Engine and Automation 2. After researching these, you need 50 Red Automation Science Packs and 50 Green Logistic Science Packs. Each pump will also require one Pipe, one Steel Plate, and one Engine Unit to craft.

You only need to add a pump every 200-300 blocks along your pipeline, depending on how long it is. Pipelines can also only be a maximum of 320 blocks before another pump has to be added, and it is best to add a pump at the start of your pipeline. As such, the best way to extend your pipeline is to start it with a pump and add a pipeline every 320 blocks until you’ve finished your pipeline.

Additionally, the game displays a visualization to show whenever the Pipeline is broken and generates an alert at the locations where you need to place pumps. Each pump you add must also be powered. To do this, you’ll need to run power lines across the pipeline until the end.

Lastly, Fluid Wagons can also be used to extend your pipeline. To do this, you must research Fluid Handling and Railways. After doing this, you’ll then have to research Fluid Wagon, which costs 200 Green Logistic Science Packs and 200 Red Automation Science Packs. Crafting each Fluid Wagon will also cost eight pipes, 10 Iron Gear Wheels, 16 Steel Plates, and one Storage Tank. To use a Fluid Wagon to extend your pipeline, you simply need to create your railway, attach it to your train, and attach pumps at the loading and unloading stations.

Following the expansion’s update, Fluid Wagons now hold 50,000 units, which is double the previous value of the base game. This makes them an excellent method of extending pipelines.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy