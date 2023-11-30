How to disable a land mine in Lethal Company

Teamwork is the only way to disarm land mines in the game.

To disarm a land mine in Lethal Company, you need to enter its code into the ship’s terminal. This code consists of a letter and a digit, which appear green on the ship’s monitor when a crewmate you’re watching is standing near the mine.

But for the code to be visible on the ship’s screen, the player who spots the land mine inside the facility needs to scan it first. This allows their crewmate on ship duty to see and use the code. There’s a little more to disarming land mines in Lethal Company, though. Here’s how to do it the correct and safe way.

How to disarm land mines in Lethal Company

If you’re the player inside the ship in Lethal Company, here’s how to disarm land mines:

Head to the monitor showing your crewmates’ locations. Switch your camera to the player near the landmine. Ask them to scan the landmine. Look for the green code appearing over a faint red dot—this marks the landmine’s location. Enter this code into the terminal. For instance, if it’s “u9”, type exactly “u9” and nothing else. Once entered, the land mine code in the monitor turns red, signaling its disarmed. Quickly tell your crewmate to move past the disarmed mine. The mine reactivates in about five seconds. This time is indicated by the code reverting to green with a filling bar underneath. If needed, repeat these steps to allow safe passage for any crew member through the landmine area.

A green code indicates the land mine is active. Screenshot by Dot Esports A red code indicates the land mine is off. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Remember to buy at least a pair of Walkie-Talkies so the player inside the ship can communicate with those inside the facility.

Can you dodge land mines in Lethal Company?

In Lethal Company, you can bypass land mines by carefully walking around them. The activation area of these mines is quite limited, closely matching their model. This means you can avoid triggering them, depending on their placement and your maneuvering.

I only recommend walking around an active landmine when you are familiar with its trigger radius or if none of your crewmates are inside the ship to deactivate it. It’s preferable to ask someone on the ship to deactivate landmines for you.

Can you force a land mine to trigger in Lethal Company?

In Lethal Company, you can’t trigger a land mine by dropping items on it. But you can use them strategically to eliminate certain monsters. Lure foes like Snare Fleas, Thumpers, Spore Lizards, Bunker Spiders, Brackens, and Hoarding Bugs onto an active landmine. When they step on it, it’ll detonate, killing them instantly. This tactic has been successfully used by players to clear these threats, though it requires sharp movement skills for you to avoid the land mine yourself.