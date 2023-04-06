Full Sons of the Forest April 6th patch notes: New items and bug fixes

This is dark for an update that also brings light to the game.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit first game from Endnight Games, released in an early access state so that it could get out to fans on time. The developer has been dedicated to ensuring that they release updates on time, with new patches coming out nearly every two weeks. The latest update has added some cool new features and addressed morbid bugs.

Here’s all the information you need about the Sons of the Forest April 6 patch, including all the new items and any fixes to bugs in the game.

What were the patch notes for the April 6 SotF patch?

As per usual, Endnight Games posted the patch notes in the game’s tab in the Steam Library, as well as in Discord. There are some cool new additions like the electric unicycle and solar panels, providing more quality-of-life options for getting around and settlements.

Unfortunately, the highly requested log sled still hasn’t been added as part of this update, which means that players will still need to rely on Kelvin to help carry logs. The reviews and comments on each update constantly request the log sled, so one has to think that Endnight is aware of the request from fans.

New features and items

Endnight has seen fit to add an electric unicycle called the “Knight V” and made some new additions to the building system.

Rideable Electric Unicycle “Knight V”

Nightvision goggles

Solar panels, light bulbs, and wires for electric systems

Ramps and stairs can be added between beams and walls

Buildable spring trap

Working armor rack that replaces the current mannequin

Option to delete saves, limit saves to 30 due to Steam Cloud Sync errors

Game improvements

This update might contain one of the more morbid updates as part of the game, but it lines up with Endnight’s vision for the game.

Dead babies now have buoyancy, meaning they float in water

Mr. and Mrs. Puffton’s clothes now burn up when they are burned

Added a model for the security camera at the bunker luxury entrance

Cannibal lookout towers and large huts can now be broken

Adjusted navigation areas by lakes to fix issues with stuck animals and NPCs

Can now pick up and throw puffy dead bodies

Dismembering dead characters with melee is now easier

The spawn in caves has been improved, it should no longer visibly spawn or overload the player

Improved some enemy base attack logic

Enemy damage setting will now apply to multiplayer characters as well

Kelvin’s “return” command will return him to hunting shelters and beds

Kelvin can pick up all types of arrows, carry them, and drop them

Fly Swatter and Bone Maker traps will no longer be triggered by small animals

Improved the lighting in the morgue and added some dead cultists

Added flower wreaths to some dead cultists

Added a world position fix to keep players inside of the game world

Added a fix to help keep book pages readable at low resolutions

Set rocks, sticks, and small rocks to disable colliders when not dynamic

Fixed player clothing blend shape not applying correctly to other players in multiplayer

Tarps and turtle shells will show item count in the inventory

Changed required duct tape used to build armor rack (formerly mannequin) to one

Added a shimmy area after the boss fight in “hell cave”

Made it possible to leave “hell cave” if you enter after beating the game

The rope climb trigger for caves is now available from a wider angle

Creepies will now be hidden if they show up during cutscenes

Virginia will now stash guns when carrying a gift and then drop the gift if combat starts

Balance fixes

There are only a couple of balance fixes and they don’t affect anything major except making enemies run away further.

Cannibal ability to dodge heavy attacks increased

Increased John2 damage to structures

Enemies will now run further when scared

Bug fixes

The bug fixes focus on a variety of spawns past the maximum amount and other strange issues that might otherwise cause issues.

Fixed issue with nomad cannibal families spawning more than the max amount

Fixed more cases of enemies and large animals able to spawn in player bases

Fixed missing translation on the “Find the Puffton” tutorial

Fixed slight delay when hovering over the exit confirm button

Fixed more instances of glitching out of the world due to a stick

Fixed an animation pop in a “puffy male walk aggressive loop”

Fixed some areas players could get stuck in “hell cave”

A dropped backpack should now properly spawn if the player saves and reloads before picking it up

Grab bags should no longer get the players stuck in a bad state

Players should no longer get into a broken state if they begin swimming while refilling the flask

Fish on drying racks will no longer despawn when the max pickup count is reached

Items on the campfire will no longer auto despawn

Fixed heavy actors sometimes popping to standing when hit again during “hit head reaction”

Fixed Kelvin Kelvin not stopping filling up a holder when it’s already full

Fixed player getting stuck if machete ground attacks were interrupted

Fixed stun baton effects sometimes getting stuck when interrupted

Fixed issue where there are sometimes more fish allowed than the max amount

Improved logic to better prevent cases of seeing enemies spawn in

Fixed falling trees not hitting cannibals

Fixed clients sometimes seeing extra GPS locators for Virginia

Fixed visual issues decapitating the heavy faceless cannibal and female puffy

Sound fixes

There are also a couple of sound fixes that are meant to help add a little more immersion to the SotF experience.

Applied logarithmic scale to volume sliders

Added an audio event for animations when cannibals hit their clubs on the ground

It should be another two weeks until the next Sons of the Forest update likely coming sometime around April 20, this year. That’s all the information you need to know about all of the new bug fixes and new items as part of the Sons of the Forest update on April 6, 2023.