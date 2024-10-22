There are only a handful of survivors left in No More Room in Hell 2, but the character you choose before you enter a match can be crucial to helping your team reach the end. If you’ve been playing long enough, though, you may want to use another character.

The options you have are limited. You might only sometimes start with the character you want to use, but it’s better to use your limited choices, especially if your goal is to try to complete the mission. If you’ve already used a character several times, ensuring they continue to survive is always a goal. When you want to give another character a try, can you change characters in No More Room in Hell 2?

Does No More Room in Hell 2 let you change characters?

You have your main character on the starting screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can confirm that No More Room in Hell 2 does not let you change characters. The primary character you have on your account is the one you get, and is who you use until they die. You can give them a loadout after they complete a run, unlock new skills, and gradually strengthen them. But you only have the one character on your account. If you want to swap characters, you have to let them die in a match, and then you can choose a new one.

If you have a character who has been slowly completing more runs, you might not want to use them every time. After all, if that characters dies you have to start over at level one with another character, and begin the process all over again.

However, this might not be the case forever. The developers for No More Room in Hell 2 have shared on their Roadmap page that they could add character slots further down the line (with characters known in the game as “Responders”). Unfortunately for players, the team has this under the category of features that may or may not be added to the game. It’s not one the team readily has in development, which means there’s a chance they won’t add it at all.

Character slots are on the roadmap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given how many times players have already been asking if they can add additional characters, there’s a good chance more character slots are on the way. For now, at the beginning of No More Room in Hell 2‘s early access, there’s only one slot. You want to be careful when playing this character, but don’t become too attached to them. There’s a good chance the character does die after several runs, and you’ll have to start over from the beginning.

