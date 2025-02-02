All endings and how to unlock them in ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist is a heart-touching tale of a magical Attuner named Lilac who is exploring the land of fumes corrupted by Homunculi to madness, tasked with making things right using her powerful abilities.

Recommended Videos

Like the prequel, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist has multiple endings depending on your actions. If you’re not satisfied with the ending you got or want to explore the alternative, here is everything you need to know to experience different endings of ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist.

How to get all the endings in ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist has two endings. You can always restart your game after getting one ending from the last checkpoint or Respite to get the other one. While the bad ending is easy to get, it will take you some time to get the good ending to the game where everyone wins.

Here is a look to get both endings in ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist:

Bad ending (Ending A)

Nola is the bravest one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Alone.. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ending A (the bad ending) is the canon ending you get when you play the game normally without having a particular relic in your inventory. You just have to defeat the final boss of the game, Gilroy, in the Upper Stratum Administrative District. Once you defeat the boss in his Armed Form, you get the bad ending.

Nola, your first Homunculi ally, sacrifices herself to purify the corruption and heal the corrupted world. In the last cutscene, you can see the red background where Lilac stands alone, unlocking the “Succession” achievement.

Good ending (Ending B)

Break the barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports Happy Ending! Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the happier ending, you need to talk to some NPCs and get a specific relic. To start, make your way to the Land of Origin and talk to Levy. You’ll find him at the mid-level. Get the Stele of the Land of the Origin quest item here. You should already have the Grand Sorcerer’s key from the main storyline.

Next, go to the bottom level of the Land of the Origin area; the door should be open for you as you should’ve passed through the Central Stratum. Here, you need to defeat the Mad Knight Reiborg. Collect the Blighted Pupil quest item from him and head over to the church in the Soccerer’s Academy to meet Levy. Next, you have to find him again in the Crimson Forest area and make your way to the last room in the area to find him standing next to the white flower on the ground.

Now, after learning about the Blight, make your way to the next room on the right side of the Mad Knight Reiborg. Levy will be waiting for you in the Land of Origin area. Go past him, and you will find Lilia stuck in Blight corruption. Then, head to the Central Stratum’s Central City area; Levy will be there on a bridge, and he will take your quest items, such as the Blighted Pupil and the Stele of the Land of the Origin, giving you the Faintly-glowing Aegis Curio heirloom item in return. This can be used to purify the effects of the Blight.

You have to free Lilia from the Blight. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the quest item for the good ending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naturally, you’ve to go back to find Lilia again in the Land of Origin, and you can cure her of the Blight. After that, she’ll give you Lilia’s Brighted Ring Relic which allows Nola to unleash her full power. Equip it and make your way to the final boss.

After defeating Gilroy in his Absolute form, with the power of Lilia’s Brighted Ring Relic, Nola will break the Empyrean Parasol’s barrier to take away magic from the Homunculi and give them a human-like, finite lifespan and have a happy ending to her story along with Lilac. You will also get the “The End and the Beginning” secret achievement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy