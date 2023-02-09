What time does Hogwarts Legacy release?

Hogwarts Legacy had a brief early access period. During this time, eligible fans got to start their wizarding journey for the first time while many tuned into Twitch streams as they waited for their turn.

With Hogwarts Legacy official release approaching on Feb. 10, fans have been wondering when exactly they can pick up their wands and brooms. Now that delays are out of the equation, Hogwarts Legacy is only a few hours away, depending on your gaming platform and location.

Hogwarts Legacy full-release launch times

Xbox Series X and PS5 users will gain full access to Hogwarts Legacy at 12am local time, on Feb. 10. When midnight rolls around, the game will become playable, while PC players may need to wait longer depending on their location.

On PC, Hogwarts Legacy will officially release at 12pm CT, on Feb. 10. Given the unoptimized state of the PC version, players reported crashes during early access. While it’ll be unlikely for the console version to experience such errors, fans are hoping for a more stable release for the PC version as well.

After the game officially launches on the initial three platforms, it’ll become available on three more consoles in the upcoming months. On Apr. 4, Hogwarts Legacy will become available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch users will need to wait until July 25, which will also mark the game’s final release. While it might be difficult to avoid spoilers, playing the game for yourself will be a whole other magical experience, especially if you’re a Harry Potter fan.