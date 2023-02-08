Hogwarts Legacy keeps crashing on PC? Here’s what to do

Release periods may not always go smoothly, especially when titles release on multiple different platforms. Hogwarts Legacy is available on consoles and PC, but the latter suffers from compatibility issues that cause crashes.

With the early access for Hogwarts Legacy, players who already preloaded the game flooded into the halls of the wizarding school. Some were booted out of the game at the first cutscene, however, as recurring crashes followed.

Continued game crashes made Hogwarts Legacy impossible to play, which hindered the overall early access experience. If you’ve also been experiencing constant crashes in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you can do.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy crashes on PC

Disable your GPU overclock.

Disable Ray-Tracing.

Turn down your graphical settings.

There looks to be a massive optimization oversight for PCs in Hogwarts Legacy. Such cases often push hardware components to their limits for no reason, causing crashes.

While a fan could fix the crashes by disabling their GPU overclock, reducing the graphical burden of the game will be the second best option for players who don’t have overclocked GPUs. You’ll need to make the game as light as possible until an optimization patch arrives to ensure it doesn’t push your system to its limits.

Titles of Hogwarts Legacy’s caliber often get optimized for consoles. With the PC version on the back foot, users may need to wait a couple of weeks or months, depending on the developer, to fully enjoy a title with optimization issues.

Considering Hogwarts Legacy is set for a Feb. 10 release, the developers could still salvage the situation with a hotfix.