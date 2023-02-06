The highly-anticipated Harry Potter open-world game Hogwarts Legacy is almost here. Fans everywhere are counting down the days until the game is released, and those who purchased specific versions can enjoy early access to board the Hogwarts Express and begin their magical journey even sooner.

But when does Hogwarts Legacy early access start? Hogwarts Legacy has a convoluted release date, so it’s easy to be confused about when early access starts.

More specifically, there are two separate release dates—the official release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and the early access release date for those who ordered the deluxe edition, who can play it three days earlier. Those dates are:

Early access release: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Official release: Friday, Feb. 10

The platform you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy on will also determine the exact time you can gain access to the game.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy console early access start time

If you purchased the deluxe edition on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you start playing at the following times:

Canada: 12am EST/12am PST on Feb. 7

Los Angeles: 9pm PT on Feb. 6

New York: 12am EST on Feb. 7

Mexico: 12am CST on Feb. 7

Colombia: 12am COT on Feb. 7

Brazil: 12am BRT on Feb. 7

United Kingdom: 12am GMT on Feb. 7

Italy: 12am CET on Feb. 7

Spain: 12am CET on Feb. 7

South Africa: 12am SAST on Feb. 7

India: 12am IST on Feb. 7

China: 12am CST on Feb. 7

Japan: 12am JST on Feb. 7

Philippines: 12am PHST on Feb. 7

Australia: 12am AWST/12 am ACDT/12am AEDT on Feb. 7

New Zealand: 12am NZDT on Feb. 7

The 72 Hour Early Access period for #HogwartsLegacy on console will begin on February 7th, 2023 at midnight in your region. pic.twitter.com/EHBIjnfbNq — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 2, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy PC early access start time

If you have early access through the deluxe edition on PC, you’ll have to wait a bit longer than console players to jump into the action. Rather than using local time, Hogwarts Legacy’s early access period on PC begins at 10am PST/ 1pm EST on Feb. 7.

Globally for PC players of #HogwartsLegacy the 72 Hour Early Access period will begin on February 7th at 10 AM PST/ 1PM EST. pic.twitter.com/3ESG7WNGX9 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 2, 2023

All of the early access release times are only reflective of the digital version of Hogwarts Legacy. Any player that ordered a physical copy will need to reach out to the retailer they purchased it from for a pickup time because the specific release time for various retailers may vary.

If you purchased Hogwarts Legacy on any other platform besides the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, you cannot participate in the early access period.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have a bit of a long wait since the game isn’t coming to these consoles until April 4. Switch players have the longest wait, with a July 25 release date for the portable console.

Although most players who have access to the early access period probably obtained access through the deluxe edition, the die-hard Harry Potter fans who sprung for the collector’s edition can also enjoy early access to Hogwarts Legacy on Feb. 7. But this only applies to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed multiple times. But the game is finally almost here. The game features a massive open world that spans far beyond the Hogwarts grounds. Players can also customize their brooms, use different mounts, and experience weather changes as the story progresses.

It’s clear Hogwarts Legacy is going to provide an in-depth experience into the world of the Harry Potter series, and fans should seriously consider grabbing the game.