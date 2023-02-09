Here’s all the best streamers to watch play Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch and YouTube

Hogwarts Legacy has been trending hard on Twitch and YouTube as countless streamers have stepped into the Harry Potter world to experience witchcraft and wizardry in a whole new way.

It’s been watched for almost 20 million hours on Twitch alone in the first three days since the early access launch on Feb. 7, with an average of 97,642 viewers across 1,571 channels. But even though some streamers like xQc, who was the most-watched one by a long shot, have already finished, many others are still streaming it as they progress.

Here’s a list of some of the best on Twitch and YouTube.

AnnieFuchsia

Image via AnnieFuchsia on Twitter

It takes a lot of AnnieFuchsia to not stream WoW, but the popular MMO streamer was drawn into Hogwarts Legacy and has been streaming it a ton since it released. In fact, she’s streamed it more than most, which makes sense because she’s a completionist. Perhaps she’ll be one of the first to discover all its secrets and finish its achievements.

Asmongold

Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

As the uncrowned MMORPG king of Twitch, it’s no surprise that Asmongold, who enjoys playing critically acclaimed single-player RPGs just as much, is streaming Hogwarts Legacy. The OTK star has a knack for making anything and everything entertaining, and now fans can watch him trade in swords, shields, and armor for a hat, robe, and wand as he embarks on a new adventure.

Fuslie

Screengrab via Fuslie on YouTube

The YouTube star has kept her fans glued to their seats as she’s streamed it for hours on end since its release. Like most Harry Potter fans, Fuslie was ecstatic to be able to finally dive into it in a deeper way in the form of a next-gen game, and so far, it’s been a match made in heaven. Her fans can’t get enough.

iShowSpeed

Screengrab via iShowSpeed on YouTube

iShowSpeed doesn’t always stream games on his YouTube channel. He’s branched out into more IRL content lately. But when he does, they pop off hard. His Hogwarts Legacy streams are proof. The energetic 18-year-old has made his playthrough exceptionally loud and fun, as his fans would expect, and he’s not done yet, meaning there are plenty more thrills and spills to enjoy.

Kai Cenat

Screengrab via Kai Senat on Twitch

Forget about Just Chatting. Kai Cenat has been streaming Hogwarts quite a bit, and the Streamy Awards Streamer of the Year has made it an exceptionally fun viewing experience. Like iShowSpeed, his personality, and flair shine through while playing the game. Expect everything from hilarious over-the-top reactions to downright badass wand-wielding, and more.

Keffals

Screengrab via Keffals on YouTube

Keffals, a trans streamer and activist who believes “the material harm for playing the game is practically nil,” is “seriously considering” streaming it to raise money for the trans community. It’s more than just a statement; as one of the biggest games of the year, she believes it would fare well in terms of donations, and hopes to turn something divisive into a positive.

MissMikkaa

Image via MissMikkaa on Twitter

Not only are MissMikkaa’s Hogwarts Legacy streams a blast, but she also has drops available, giving viewers an extra incentive to watch her as she ventures through the game. Kill two birds with one stone by watching her streams for entertainment and loot.

MoistCr1tikal

Screengrab via penguinz0 on YouTube

It’s easy to forget that despite running an incredibly popular YouTube channel where he touches on major issues and topics trending in internet culture, MoistCr1tikal is also a brilliant streamer. Rather than just talking about the Hogwarts issues, MoistCr1tikal is also streaming it, and as you’d expect, his reactions have produced countless belly laughs already.

Myth

Screengrab via Myth on YouTube

Myth has settled into his new home on YouTube nicely, but rather than continuing his trend of streaming battle royales and competitive shooters, he’s taken a step back to stream Hogwarts Legacy. But while it’s rare to see him streaming single-player titles, there’s been no shortage of entertainment so far. The man is a natural entertainer, and his witchcraft and wizardry experience has been epic so far.

NICKMERCS

Screengrab via NICKMERCS on YouTube

NICKMERCS isn’t a name you’d expect to be lumped into a list of the best Hogwarts Legacy streamers. But that’s exactly why he’s on it—the battle-royale king and Apex pro is branching out, and it’s awesome. What’s more, he’s made it as much if not more of an exhilarating, nail-biting roller-coaster ride as his competitive-focused streams, which is something only a streamer of his caliber can do.

LIRIK

Screengrab via LIRIK on Twitch

xQc considers LIRIK to be one of the best streamers on Twitch, and if his Hogwarts Legacy streams are anything to go by, there’s some truth to that claim. Not only has he been watched a ton in the short time he’s streamed it, but he’s already produced some memorable moments, like obliterating a training dummy and sending it to the shadow realm.

QTCinderella

Screengrab via QTCinderella on Twitch

As amazing as it has been seeing QTCinderella branch out into so many different ways in terms of streaming and content, she’s been having a blast streaming Hogwarts Legacy, and so have her fans. QT has already streamed it for several hours but still has a bit more to go to finish the story, so there’s plenty more content to enjoy.