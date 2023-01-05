Hefty price: Kai Cenat opens up about how rising Twitch stardom has affected his personal life

2022 was a massive year for Kai Cenat. The Twitch star was one of the breakout streamers of the year, the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch at one point, and won the Streamer of the Year award at The Streamy Awards 2022.

Kai Cenat also toppled one viewership record after another, cementing his place as a massive star comparable to xQc but with fewer gaming-focused streams and more Just Chatting content, which is his niche.

The problem, however, is his newfound success has taken a toll on his personal life—particularly in terms of having a relationship, or even having the time to devote to one. “I haven’t been in a relationship in like, three years,” he said during an episode of the FULL SEND Podcast on Jan. 3. “That shit is dedication!”

Image via Kai Cenat on YouTube

Kai Cenat explained that starting a relationship with someone means his time and energy—which at the moment is all going into streaming—needs to be invested into them and their relationship with them. In the Twitch star’s own words: “It’s not about you no more. It’s about you and that other person.”

At the moment, though, it’s not something he’s able to do because of how demanding his streaming schedule is, and he thinks it’ll deter a potential girlfriend from wanting to be with him.

“You think a girl will want to be with me if I’m streaming fucking ten, eleven hours a day?” he said.

Kai Cenat seems to take the commitment and title of being in a relationship seriously. He made it clear that it’s not something he wants to dabble in while he’s dedicated to the grind. At least, not for a while.

Things could change down the road once he becomes more accustomed to his success, though. But for now, he knows what his priorities are—and that’s keeping his stream thriving and his fans entertained.