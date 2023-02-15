How to solve the Aranshire Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of optional side objectives that players can pursue outside of the main questline. Merlin Trials are one such task that players are introduced to relatively early on in the main storyline.

After players have completed the ‘Trial of Merlin’ quest, 95 total Merlin Trials will open up throughout the world. Players only need Mallowsweet in order to start each respective Merlin Trial, with there being four basic types of puzzle. Merlin Trials can be identified on the map by a feather emblem and spotted in-game by a circular rock structure built into the ground.

Screengrab via Hogwarts Legacy

After completing all Merlin Trials, players will be rewarded with increased inventory space, upgrading the relatively small inventory size from 20 to 24. There are several Merlin Trials in the small hamlet of Aranshire, directly east of Hogwarts Castle. If you are looking to complete these challenges, here’s what you need to do.

1) North of Aranshire

This Merlin Trial is found parallel to the bridge running through Aranshire. After activating this trial with your Mallowsweet, players will notice that several groupings of illuminated moths will appear around the trial’s settings. Players will need to venture to each grouping and use the spell Lumos to guide them to nearby cubes. Players should be aware that there could be several hostile opponents around the trial grounds.

Once the moths are delivered to their corresponding stone cubes, the trial will complete.

2) Southeast of Aranshire

This next Aranshire Merlin Trial spot will feature a similar challenge to the first location. Players will once again need to escort groupings of moths to nearby stone cubes with Lumos. Players should note that this location will include significantly more enemies, primarily spiders.

The clumps of moths and stones are far more spread out at this Merlin Trial location, being scattered across the rocky cliffsides. Once all the moths are located and safely escorted, the Merlin Trial will be finished.

3) Southwest of Aranshire

This next location features a small stone ball-centric quiz, another staple of the Merlin Trial. Here, various small stone balls will be located just below the ledge where the trial activates. Simply use Wingardium Leviosa to move the balls up the slope and into the nearby platform.

Another collection of stone balls will be located just north of this location, across the walking path. Use Revelio to help locate this next set swiftly. Players must repeat the same action by bringing the stone ball to its rightful spot. The final location will be further up the road, toward Aranshire. Once these final stones are set in place, Merlin’s statue will appear to signify the end of the trial.

4) West of Aranshire

This final Merlin Trial will see players move a giant stone ball to its proper platform. Once the Trial is activated, players should venture north to a set of nearby ruins. Use Confringo, or any other destructive spell, to clear the ruins and access the large stone ball.

Players can then use their basic cast to roll the ball downhill and into the concaved part of the ground. Use Wingardium Leviosa to ensure the stone ball is properly placed.