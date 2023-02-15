Wizards and witches from around the globe have embarked on the latest magical journey in the Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy, the newest RPG in the Harry Potter franchise, lets players attend Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft, learn new spells, and take on challenging foes.

There’s also plenty of puzzles to complete, like Merlin Trials, some of the most abundant puzzles you’ll find in the game’s open world. There’s a total of 95 trials for players to complete, and after solving them all, players will receive an increase to their inventory size.

Merlin Trials vary in difficulty, and they can be found in every region around the map. The Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial is one of four trials players will find in the North Hogwarts Region. While this particular Merlin Trial isn’t too tricky, you’ll need both the Confringo charm and to be quick on your feet.

Here’s how to solve the Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy

To find this Merlin Trial, travel to the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame on the westernmost side of the North Hogwarts Region and head north. The trial’s starting platform will be next to a wooden bridge by a small stream.

Activate the trial with Mallowsweet to unlock three pedestals, each with a brazier on top. To complete this trial, you’ll need to light all three braziers simultaneously, but be careful: As soon as one of the braziers is lit, it will begin sinking to the ground. When it reaches the ground, the fire will be extinguished.

The best way to tackle this trial is to fly on your broom up to the first pedestal, which is located just north of the puzzle’s starting location. Light that brazier with Confringo, then fly to the ruined tower that’s northwest from the trial’s platform. You’ll need to burn the ivy blocking the door with Confringo, then use the spell again to light the brazier. Lastly, turn around to find the third and final brazier, which you should be able to hit with Confringo from a relatively far distance.