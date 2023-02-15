How to rescue biscuit and complete Take the Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter spent decades waiting for their invitation letters, which arrived in the form of Hogwarts Legacy. As a late attendee to the school, classes should be a priority, but they won’t keep you from wandering around the school grounds, filled with fantastic beasts.

Throughout your adventures, you’ll also need to complete a decent number of quests, varying in their difficulty levels. Take the Biscuit is one of the easier quests in Hogwarts Legacy, and it requires players to pay attention to finer details, especially if they’re looking to complete it quickly.

How to find Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy

Fast travel to Upper Hogsfield and head north toward the Poacher’s camp.

Deal with the Poachers and free the Mooncalves from their cage with the Alohomora spell.

Use the aim mode and lock on to the Mooncalves to identify “Biscuit the Mooncalf.”

When you find Biscuit, cast the Disillusionment Charm and sneak up on it.

After getting close enough to Biscuit, use the Nab Sack.

Return to Garnuff in Hogsmeade after catching Biscuit to complete the quest.

Unless you decide to keep Biscuit in your Vivarium, Garnuff will reward you with a Beast Rescuer Robe and Gold Coins.

Considering the number of magical creatures you’ll encounter at Hogwarts, you should be mindful of your limited species limit and open spots in your Vivariums. If you don’t have room or use for a Mooncalf, it’ll be better to opt-in for the rewards since keeping Biscuit will make Garnuff angry.