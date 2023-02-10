How to upgrade your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy

Throughout your adventures in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll get to explore everything in the lands around the wizarding school Hogwarts. From mysterious forests to caves, you’ll encounter various creatures, some of which you’ll be able to tame.

Tamed creatures will take their place in your Vivarium, which comes with limited spots. This will make it difficult to have a collection since you’ll be forced to keep creatures that are of value while discarding others.

Is it possible to increase Vivarium Capacity in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can’t increase the capacity of a Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy. The first Vivarium of the game can house twelve creatures from four different species. While having limited rooms will bottleneck your breeding efforts at some point down the line, you’ll unlock some wiggle room as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy.

Can you unlock Vivarium Rooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

In addition to the first Vivarium, players can unlock three more Vivarium rooms down the line after completing certain quests.

Swamp Vivarium Unlocks after completing the “Foal of the Dead” side quest.

Grassland Meadow Vivarium Unlocks after completing the “Phoenix Rising” side quest.

Coastal/Beach Vivarium Unlocks after completing “The Plight of the House-Elf” side quest.



These Vivariums also allow players to store up to 12 beasts. Though it may take a while until you unlock all the Vivariums, you won’t have an issue with space when you get them all rolling.

Given the number of beasts that you’ll need to battle through while unlocking all the Vivariums, you may want to consider stacking up on Wiggenweld Potions. Don’t forget to collect all the Horklump Juice you come across as they can be used to craft potions.