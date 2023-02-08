Hogwarts Legacy skyrockets in player numbers 2 days ahead of full release

Hogwarts Legacy is already a massive hit.

The game is bringing in thousands of players on Steam. At the time of writing, it has 329,301 players, according to SteamDB. More importantly, these are all early-access players, since the title officially launches on Friday, Feb. 10.

With the game’s official release being just two days away, that number will almost certainly continue to rise.

At this rate, Hogwarts Legacy could be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Popular Twitch streamer xQc recorded more than 100,000 viewers while playing the game this week, with the game’s category on Twitch peaking at more than one million concurrent viewers. Other popular content creators who have played Hogwarts Legacy include Lirik, NICKMERCS, and Asmongold.

Despite the game seemingly being a hit, some players have boycotted the game thanks to J.K. Rowling’s controversial opinions about transgender people.

Hogwarts Legacy has been praised by critics. The PlayStation 5 version boasts an 86 metascore out of 52 critics reviews, with the PC release also gaining positive reviews.