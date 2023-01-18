Should you buy Hogwarts Legacy? JK Rowling controversy explained

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest installment in the Wizarding World series of games made famous by the Harry Potter novels and movies. What started off as a young wizard’s journey to adulthood became a well-fleshed-out world full of different magical flora and fauna, complete with the magical world’s own laws and rules to live by.

Most people born in the 90s can attest that the Harry Potter series of films would be in their top five series of all time, one that defined their childhood growing up. As time passed, the series only expanded with more films and games, expanding the already rich universe. The brains behind the series has always been the now-controversial figure J.K. Rowling.

So why is the once-beloved author considered to be a controversial figure right now?

The J.K. Rowling controversy

The series of events leading up to this controversy began on June 6, 2020. This was when the author tweeted regarding an op-ed piece that referred to women as “people who menstruate” without using the word “women” itself. Rowling took offense to that and tweeted the following post later that day.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

This tweet was then followed up over the next few days by a series of tweets where Rowling went back and forth with her fans and other outraged members of the LGBT community. Essentially, she doubled down on her views, claiming that she firmly believed that trans women and trans men are not really women and men, respectively.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Her views on the trans population drew the ire of many from the industry as well. This included Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who claimed that while he owes his life’s success to the Harry Potter series, he does not stand with Rowling and her views. His fellow co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint also stood in solidarity, claiming that they support the trans community and acknowledge that their struggles should not be undermined by the author’s controversial views.

With this information in mind, is it reasonable to purchase Hogwarts Legacy?

Should you buy Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy takes place almost 200 years before the events of the original Harry Potter series, which leaves it with little to no relation to the mainline series that J.K. Rowling has produced. Avalanche Studios have also claimed that Rowling is not involved in any way with the production of the game and it is independent of her influence.

To prevent historical inaccuracies, Rowling’s team was consulted from time to time. The author’s complete detachment from the game is a sign that Avalanche Studios wants its players to remember the magical world for what it is and not let the views of its creator tarnish the experience.

In the end, it’s best for the player to decide whether they wish to purchase the game or not. Hogwarts Legacy is relatively free from Rowling’s influence (outside of being the author of the source material) and with the work that Avalanche Studios has put into producing the game, it is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam to date.