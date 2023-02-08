Can you be late or miss classes in Hogwarts Legacy

You can't miss them if you didn't know they were on.

Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and Potter fanatics across the globe now have their chance to immerse themselves into the wizarding landscape in an RPG format.

Players will be able to don their wizarding gear and have their wands at the ready as they take on goblins and trolls wreaking havoc across Hogsmeade and Hogwarts.

But to be able to take on these opponents, you’ll need to get through as many classes as possible so you can stand a chance. Classes in Hogwarts Legacy allow you to learn new spells, gather new items, and find out tips and tricks throughout your playthrough.

To become a masterful witch or wizard, you’ll need to attend each class. But what if you’re busy? Sometimes you had a rough night’s sleep or you can’t remember the answer to a riddle at the Hufflepuff dorm room entrance. Is there a way to skip classes?

Can I miss or be late for classes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

Fear not, stragglers, as there is no way you can miss a main-story class. The game forces you to go through these classes to make sure you have a grasp of the basics before you venture out into the world.

Too many a time has Hogwarts lost a student to a troll, now you’ll have to go through each lesson and learn what you can.

There are, however, several side mission classes that are optional. So in a sense, you can skip them. But you can always return and complete them whenever you want.

In essence, you’ll be forced to do the important ones. Now you can venture out and take on any enemy with the knowledge you’re as capable as any other teenage wizard.