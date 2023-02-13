How many main quests are in Hogwarts Legacy?

After years of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. This action adventure RPG set in the world of Harry Potter picks up from the perspective of a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into the Wizarding World. Set prior to the events of the popular book and movie series, players can still roam the halls of Hogwarts and learn the very same magic of the beloved franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with content. Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Wizarding World beyond has countless collectibles and interactive challenges that players can undertake, from House Chests to Merlin Trials. Alongside this, Hogwarts Legacy boasts both a massively sprawling world with dozens of side quests and a gripping main storyline.

Given that the main story will take players approximately over 20 hours to complete depending on difficulty, players may be curious as to how many main story quests there are from the outset. This is everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy’s main story quests.

All main quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy contains 43 total main story quests, which are split into 13 smaller chapters. At different points in the story, players will be required to complete side quests to progress the story. Below are all the main story quests in approximate order.

The Path To Hogwarts

Welcome To Hogwarts

Defense Against the Dark Arts Class

In The Shadow Of The Undercroft

Charms Class

Weasley After Class

Welcome To Hogsmeade

The Locket’s Secret

Secrets Of The Restricted Section

Tomes & Tribulations

Flying Class

Potions Class

Scrope’s Last Hope

The Girl From Uagadou

Merlin Trials

Jackdaw’s Rest

The Map Chamber

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Herbology

The Helm of Urtkot

Beasts Class

Room of Requirement

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

Lodgok’s Loyalty

In The Shadow Of The Estate

Astronomy

It’s All Gobbledegook

Back On The Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Fire & Vice

The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom

In the Shadow of the Mountain

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Wand Mastery

In The Shadow of Revelation

In The Shadow Of The Mine

The High Keep

San Bakar’s Trial

The Final Repository

Weasley’s Watchful Eye

The House Cup

To unlock all spells, even the Unforgivable Curses, players will need to do character-specific side quests. While the main story makes up a large portion of Hogwarts Legacy it is far from the only quest chain in the game.