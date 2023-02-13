How many main quests are in Hogwarts Legacy?

After years of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. This action adventure RPG set in the world of Harry Potter picks up from the perspective of a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into the Wizarding World. Set prior to the events of the popular book and movie series, players can still roam the halls of Hogwarts and learn the very same magic of the beloved franchise.
Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with content. Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Wizarding World beyond has countless collectibles and interactive challenges that players can undertake, from House Chests to Merlin Trials. Alongside this, Hogwarts Legacy boasts both a massively sprawling world with dozens of side quests and a gripping main storyline.
Given that the main story will take players approximately over 20 hours to complete depending on difficulty, players may be curious as to how many main story quests there are from the outset. This is everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy’s main story quests.
All main quests in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy contains 43 total main story quests, which are split into 13 smaller chapters. At different points in the story, players will be required to complete side quests to progress the story. Below are all the main story quests in approximate order.
- The Path To Hogwarts
- Welcome To Hogwarts
- Defense Against the Dark Arts Class
- In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
- Charms Class
- Weasley After Class
- Welcome To Hogsmeade
- The Locket’s Secret
- Secrets Of The Restricted Section
- Tomes & Tribulations
- Flying Class
- Potions Class
- Scrope’s Last Hope
- The Girl From Uagadou
- Merlin Trials
- Jackdaw’s Rest
- The Map Chamber
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
- Herbology
- The Helm of Urtkot
- Beasts Class
- Room of Requirement
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- In The Shadow Of The Estate
- Astronomy
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- Back On The Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
- Fire & Vice
- The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
- Wand Mastery
- In The Shadow of Revelation
- In The Shadow Of The Mine
- The High Keep
- San Bakar’s Trial
- The Final Repository
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup
To unlock all spells, even the Unforgivable Curses, players will need to do character-specific side quests. While the main story makes up a large portion of Hogwarts Legacy it is far from the only quest chain in the game.