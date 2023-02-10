In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll mostly encounter friendly characters and creatures. But some of them are hostile, and that’s the case with goblins.

They are central to the plot of the game, and one trial will require learning more about these creatures. The quest linked to them is also important because it’ll allow you to learn the spell Petrificus Totalus to petrify your enemies.

In ‘Percival Rackham’s Trial,’ you’ll be asked to investigate the “Goblin Presence” at one point. To complete this quest, players must reach at least level 11.

How to investigate the goblin presence and complete Percival Rachham’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Head to the ruin indicated on your map to progress through the quest. Look around you and you’ll see a big tent near pillars in ruins. The item you’re looking for is hidden in there.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

On the table in the tent, you’ll find a letter. By reading it, you’ll progress to the next step of the quest.

Next, go out of the tent and fend off goblin enemies who’ll spawn. Once the enemies are cleared, you’ll be able to follow the NPC to the next step. The enemies shouldn’t cause you too much trouble at this stage of the game.