How to solve all North Ford Bog Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is giving puzzle lovers something to get excited about. In the newest Harry Potter video game, there are tons of puzzles to solve and secrets to unlock, and Merlin Trials are just one of the many mysteries the Wizarding World has to offer.

There are a grand total of 95 Merlin Trials in the game, and if players complete all of them, they’ll receive an increase to their otherwise-limited inventory. Each Merlin Trial is unique, and some are more difficult than others.

North Ford Bog is the northernmost region on the Hogwarts Legacy map, and it’s got a total of five Merlin Trials. To complete all the puzzles in this region, you’ll need a few spells, including Depulso, Incendio, Flipendo, and Confringo.

Here’s how you can solve all the Merlin Trials in the North Ford Bog region in Hogwarts Legacy.

North of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame Merlin Trial solution

The first Merlin Trial in the North Ford Bog region is just north of the North Ford Bog Entrance waypoint. While this one isn’t technically difficult, it may be a little annoying.

To complete this Merlin Trial, you’ll need to first destroy the piles of rocks sitting atop several pillars after you’ve activated the trial. After that, climb up on a box located next to the first pillar, which is to the right of the trial’s starting platform, and then jump from pillar to pillar. If you fall off a pillar before you’ve completed the loop, you’ll need to start over.

Pitt-Under-Ford Merlin Trial solution

Next up is an easy one. This Merlin Trial is to the east of Pitt-Under-Ford, a cozy little village nestled in the heart of the North Ford Bog. After you start the puzzle, all you’ll need to do is jump on the staircase-like ledges. If you fall, you’ll have to start from square one. Luckily for players, though, it’s pretty easy to complete this puzzle in one go.

East of the North Ford Bog Floo Flame Merlin Trial solution

The third Merlin Trial is another easy one. It’s located to the east of the North Ford Bog Floo Flame, which is the northernmost waypoint in the region. After you’ve started the Merlin Trial, cast Confringo on all the glowing rocks to complete the puzzle.

Some of the rocks are behind walls of ivy, so you’ll need to burn those with Confringo before you can hit the rocks behind them.

West of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame Merlin Trial solution

This next Merlin Trial is east of the North Ford Bog Floo Flame, which is on the east side of the region. After you’ve activated the trial, locate three stone pillars, with an ivy pit in the center. You’ll need to burn the ivy with Incendio, and then run up the hill behind the pillars to locate a giant ball.

From there, cast Depulso on the ball, but aim it in between the middle and right pillars. You’ll likely need to cast the spell on the ball a second time to angle it into the pit.

East of San Bakar’s Floo Flame Merlin Trial solution

The final Merlin Trial in the region is located in a graveyard. You’ll need to first clear the area of skeletons, but once you’ve taken care of the dead, you’ll be able to activate the trial without any further disturbance.

Activating the puzzle unlocks three pillars, with a cube on each. You’ll need to cast Flipindo on either side of the cube to rotate it back to front or side to side until all the images on the cube are matching.