How to get and use Felix Felicis potion in Hogwarts Legacy

There are many unique potions you can brew in Hogwarts Legacy, but Felix Felicis is one of the most powerful and easy to overlook. This potion wins Harry Potter himself some crucial information, and you can use it to turn the odds in your favor too.

Obtaining this potion is different from the process for all other potions, though, which means you might not know whether you have it or how to find it. Here’s how to get and use the Felix Felicis potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s a fairly easy potion to brew. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Felix Felicis unlocks automatically once you obtain the tool wheel and potions station in the main storyline. Before the June 6, 2024 update, this item was exclusively available for Sony platforms, but it’s now available for all players.

You unlock the tool wheel and the potions station so you can get Felix Felicis after your first Potions lesson with Professor Sharp. Other potion recipes have to be bought from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade, but this one can be made as soon as your first Potions class concludes.

Potions can be made at the brewing station in class or the ones you place down in your personalized Room of Requirement. If you want to make lots of Felix Felicis potions, it’s best to place multiple stations down in the Room of Requirement so you can brew many at once.

How to make Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have both the prerequisites unlocked, you can make Felix Felicis with:

Lacewing Flies

Fluxweed Stem

Only one of each item is needed to brew one potion. After the ingredients have been added, it takes just one minute for this potion to finish brewing, which makes it very easy to quickly stock up on.

How to use Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy

Felix Felicis can be consumed to highlight the locations of all large chests on the map for one day. When the effects of this potion are active, your mini-map glows gold and all big chests appear as a slightly larger version of the regular chest map icon.

This potion marks big chests on the map for the entire day. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This potion doesn’t directly boost your luck in any real way as it does in the Harry Potter films, but it does give you some useful knowledge that helps you get the best gear available.

The effects of this potion run out as soon as a new day begins in the game, which takes about 30 minutes in total. If you need more time to search for loot, you can consume another Felix Felicis as soon as the day is up, so make sure you brew some extra ones to take with you if needed.

