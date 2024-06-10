Harry Potter Quidditch Champions: All roles and game modes

Harry Potter fans eagerly await the release of Quidditch Champions, a competitive multiplayer game that will let you dive into the wizarding world’s most famous sport, Quidditch.

The game will be available on seven platforms starting Tuesday, Sept. 3. Warner Bros. announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will offer single-player, online co-op, and PvP multiplayer modes.

So, if you want to learn more about the Quidditch World Cup and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ game modes, here’s everything you need to know.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game modes

Fly high. Image via Unbroken Studios

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will have three primary game modes once it launches: Career Mode, Exhibition Matches, and online PvP against other teams.

Here’s a full look at each mode:

Career Mode : You can hop into the story mode alone or invite up to three friends for online co-op. The publisher confirmed that the Quidditch World Cup is a part of the campaign mode, which we can expect as one of the final stages.

: You can hop into the story mode alone or invite up to three friends for online co-op. The publisher confirmed that the Quidditch World Cup is a part of the campaign mode, which we can expect as one of the final stages. Exhibition Matches : Start a custom game lobby to launch a practice session against bots (possibly) or invite up to three friends. You can select the map, teams, and difficulty level, presumably when playing alone with bots.

: Start a custom game lobby to launch a practice session against bots (possibly) or invite up to three friends. You can select the map, teams, and difficulty level, presumably when playing alone with bots. Player-vs-Player: Online matches against other Quidditch teams. Considering the game’s meant to be a “competitive multiplayer” experience, we can expect a ranking system for a level playing field.

Additionally, the trailer showcases many Quidditch pitches, or maps in the game’s context, across different schools and parts of the wizarding world. These include the legendary Quidditch World Cup arena, The Burrow (Weasley family home), and the Nordic Quidditch stadium.

All roles in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions explained

Winning the Quidditch World Cup will be the ultimate goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Unbroken Studios

Harry: Potter Quidditch Champions will let you choose between four roles upon its release:

Chaser: Responsible for scoring with the Quidditch ball , called the Quaffle, and ensuring their team is constantly securing goals by throwing the ball through one of the three enemy hoops.

Responsible for , called the Quaffle, and ensuring their team is constantly securing goals by throwing the ball through one of the three enemy hoops. Beater: Responsible for protecting their team from the Bludgers , an erratic iron ball that can knock off players from their brooms.

Responsible for , an erratic iron ball that can knock off players from their brooms. Seeker: Arguably the most crucial role in a Quidditch team. A seeker’s job is simple: Catch the Golden Snitch , which bags you 150 points and ensures your team (almost always) comfortably wins the match.

Arguably the most crucial role in a Quidditch team. A seeker’s job is simple: , which bags you 150 points and ensures your team (almost always) comfortably wins the match. Keeper: Responsible for guarding the three goalposts and preventing enemy Chasers from scoring any goals.

A traditional Quidditch team comprises seven players: Three Chasers, two Beaters, one Keeper, and one Seeker; however, you can only create a lobby of a maximum of four players in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, so it’s safe to assume there will be one role available to every player.

