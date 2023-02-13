A wizard without his supplies, wand, and magical beasts is nothing more than a Muggle. In Hogwarts Legacy, you can get your necessary supplies from the nearby village—Hogsmeade. During your first round trip to Hogsmeade, you’ll get the basic items you need for your classes—a wand, books, and seeds.
As you progress through the story and your wizarding needs and capabilities grow, you’ll have to travel back to Hogsmeade for rare supplies and items you otherwise couldn’t use. One of the stores you’ll visit later in the game is Brood and Peck.
Since both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade maps can be oftentimes difficult to navigate and rather unintuitive to use, here’s how you can get to Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy.
What is Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy?
Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy is a store located in Hogsmeade that sells various animal parts and other products of animal origin that you can use to upgrade your gear. Before you can enter Brood and Peck, you’ll need to unlock the Room of Requirement and the quest “The Elf, The Nab-sack, and The Loom.”
In Brood and Peck you can find the following items:
- Thestral Hair
- Fwooper Feather
- Diricawl Feather
- Graphorn Horn
- Puffskein Fur
- Hippogriff Feather
- Niffler Fur
- Kneazle Fur
- Jobberknoll Feather
- Mooncalf Fur
- Toad Warts
- Unicorn Hair
Brood and Peck location in Hogwarts Legacy
Brood and Peck is, as we mentioned previously, located in Hogsmeade. To be perfectly exact, in the north side of Hogsmeade. The easiest way to get there is would be by using the Floo Flame to North Hogsmeade and then traveling north. If you’re still struggling you can set a desired location by opening your map and selecting the desired location. Then, you’ll see a purple dotted line which will, if you follow it, lead you to the exact location you pinned.