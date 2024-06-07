Best Lynx build in Honkai: Star Rail

Lynx is the youngest member of the Landau Family in Honkai: Star Rail, and as a renowned environmental explorer, she’s very useful to have on your team.

Lynx’s a powerful Quantum support who follows the path of Abundance in Honkai, and as a four-star unit, she brings a lot to the table. To fully understand how valuable she is, here is the best Lynx build in Honkai.

How to build Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail

Blessed by the Aeons. Image via HoYoverse

Support characters usually have straightforward builds in Honkai, and Lynx is no exception. As an Abundance character, Lynx specializes in healing, and cleansing her team. Since she’s a support, you want to fully utilize her healing capabilities. This means that equipping her with the right Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments, and leveling up her Traces, are all very important.

Light Cones

There’s a lot of options and a lot of potential. Image via HoYoverse

Just like every explorer needs proper equipment, Lynx needs a proper Light Cone. Since Lynx follows the path of Abundance, you can only equip her with Abundance Light Cones. Fortunately, Lynx has a ton of options for both free-to-play players and spenders. Here are the best Light Cones for Lynx:

Time Waits for No One (five-star)

Post-Op Conversation

Shared Feeling

Quid Pro Quo

Perfect Timing

Time Waits for No One is Bailu’s signature Light Cone, and it’s Lynx’s best in slot. It increases her health by 30 percent, Outgoing Healing by 20 percent, and boosts the attack of other party members based on Lynx’s Outgoing Healing. While you can buy this weapon from the Starlight Exchange, it will take you some time to collect enough Undying Starlight.

Quid Pro Quo is another solid option for Lynx, and it offers a ton of utility. It’s a four-star Light Cone you can farm in the Light Cone Manifest shop. It gives a lot of HP and regenerates eight energy for a random ally. Overall, any Light Cone that offers utility and increases healing works.

Trace priority

Spend your resources wisely. Image via HoYoverse

Lynx scales with HP, so you need to level her up to 80 to unlock her full potential. Since she’s a support, you can save a ton of resources by ignoring her basic attacks. Her main value lies in her healing and cleansing capabilities, which makes her kit strong. These are the abilities you should prioritize:

Her Skill is your top priority, as it heals a party member and passively restores their health by eight percent of Lynx’s max health for two turns.

Her Ultimate is an AoE spell that cleanses the entire team and heals everyone by nine percent of Lynx’s max health.

Talent is also worth leveling, as it applies continuous healing through Lynx’s Skill and Ultimate for two turns.

These are her best Traces you should level if you want to make her one of the best supports in Honkai.

Relics and Planar Ornaments

You’ll never be in a tough spot with her. Image via HoYoverse

Unlike DPS characters, Lynx’s build is easier and straightforward. She prefers a Relic and Planar Ornament set that increases her support capabilities. Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Lynx in Honkai:

Two-piece Longevous Disciple and two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Two-piece Fleet of the Ageless

To gain the most value out of her kit, using a mixture of two-piece sets is the best option for Lynx. Both Longevous Disciple and Passerby of Wandering Cloud have a great synergy because they increase Lynx’s max HP by 12 percent and Outgoing Healing by 10 percent.

As for the Planar Ornament, the two-piece Fleet of the Ageless is her best in slot. This set increases Lynx’s max HP by 12 percent and buffs the attack of party members by 8 percent. You can farm this set in World three of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornaments stats and substats

While equipping Lynx with the right Relics plays a big part in your build, it’s also critical to give her the best stats you can. Since she’s a support who excels at healing mostly, getting the proper stats won’t be hard. These are the main following stats you want on Lynx:

Body : Outgoing Healing Bonus

: Outgoing Healing Bonus Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : HP%

: HP% Rope: HP%

To improve her main stats even more, you should aim for a lot of HP and Speed as your substats.

Best Lynx Eidolons

A fine collection to have. Image via HoYoverse

As a support healer, Lynx is powerful even without Eidolons, but considering she’s a four-star unit, you’re likely to get an Eidolon or two after playing for some time. The ones you should try to get are Eidolons one and six since those are her best ones. They increase Lynx’s max HP and Outgoing Healing even more, turning her into a healing monster.

