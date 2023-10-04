Honkai: Star Rail players are delighted with this Abundance character

It has been exactly two weeks to the day since Lynx was released as a part of Fu Xuan’s character banner in Honkai: Star Rail. With enough time having passed to properly judge the healer’s merits, it appears that she is seriously impressive, according to a recent Reddit thread.

Preservation and Abundance characters have been difficult to come by for the longest time in Star Rail. Before ‘Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold,’ just six existed in-game, half of which could be attained through playing the story. Many free-to-play fans have been locked into using Natasha as their only healer since both Bailu and Luocha are sealed behind elusive five-star banner pulls.

Luocha is widely regarded as the best healer in Honkai: Star Rail. Image via miHoYo.

Though Lynx is not obtainable through natural story progression, she does enter the pool of four-star characters which can be obtained through regular Star Rail Passes. Thus, she will inevitably end up in the hands of more players than her premium counterparts. With the dust settled and a banner that she features on ending within the week, Reddit user Feeed3 opened a thread to discuss whether she’s worth the effort of acquisition.

General-Oven-1523 is front and center with their thoughts, ranking Lynx against one of her direct competitors for that Abudance role on rosters.

“Got her to Level 80 and (Level) 7 on Traces,” they said. “I pretty much keep playing her over Bailu. The AOE cleanse is a lifesaver in so many situations.”



What General-Oven references is Lynx’s Ultimate which delivers instant healing, healing over time, and a debuff removal across all allies. This last effect has unsurprisingly seen her become a stalwart in Swarm Disaster teams alongside banner partner Fu Xuan. Though the outright levels of recovery are lower than her contemporaries, if Lynx links up with a character that provides shields then this downside is largely negated.

A word of caution was soon offered by jrainbowfist, who was quick to point out that, much like most options Star Rail, Lynx is situational.

“If you’re fighting someone that is inflicting a lot of annoying crowd control or has a debuff that really matters she’s better than Bailu,” they said. “It’s about even to me. Do I need a cleanse or more heals? Lynx obviously for cleanse, Bailu for raw heals, revive, and a bit of damage reduction.”



This is an excellent point without mentioning the other premium option of Luocha. Bailu’s passive allows her to instantly revive the first downed ally of an encounter and gifts damage reduction through every heal. As for the blonde bombshell himself, Luocha’s passive can heal allies as they pass 50% of their max hit points and stack points before unleashing a recovery field.

Ultimately, the nail has been hit firmly on the head by jrainbowfist. For a four-star offering, Lynx fills a niche that no one else can. This makes her a viable option alongside even the best-regarded Abundance characters in the game.

