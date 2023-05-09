Best battle pass Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

With Honkai: Star Rail’s first battle pass available, there are several incredible rewards that players may be able to obtain if they’ve purchased the premium version of the battle pass. One such reward is the Treasure of Starry Seas, which allows players to select one Light Cone.

Although the seven Light Cones you can choose from are only four-star ones, they are great options, especially as the five-star ones take a lot of work to come by. So, here are all the Light Cones you can choose from in the battle pass and the best ones.

All Light Cones available in the Honkai: Star Rail battle pass

Even though you can only choose one Light Cone from the Treasure of the Starry Seas reward, which is earned by achieving level 30 from the premium path, these are the seven Light Cone options.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Ability: One of these effects is randomly applied at the start of combat and whenever it’s the wearer’s turn: Increase the attack of all allies by 10 to 20 percent. Increase the CRIT damage of all allies by 12 to 24 percent. Increase the energy regeneration rate of all allies by six to 12 percent. Please note that the applied effect can’t be the same as the last one that was applied. And the effect will be removed when the wearer is knocked down. In addition, the effect can’t be stacked.

One of these effects is randomly applied at the start of combat and whenever it’s the wearer’s turn: May be best for: Asta, Bronya, or Tingyun.

Nowhere to Run

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: Increases the wearer’s attack by 24 to 48 percent, and whenever they defeat an enemy, their health restores equal to 12 to 24 percent of their attack.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 24 to 48 percent, and whenever they defeat an enemy, their health restores equal to 12 to 24 percent of their attack. May be best for: Destruction Path DPS characters like Hook or Arlan.

Return to Darkness

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: Increases the wearer’s CRIT rate between 12 and 24 percent. But after a critical hit, there’s a 16 to 32 percent chance to dispel one buff on the targeted enemy. However, this can only be triggered once per attack.

Increases the wearer’s CRIT rate between 12 and 24 percent. But after a critical hit, there’s a 16 to 32 percent chance to dispel one buff on the targeted enemy. However, this can only be triggered once per attack. May be best for: Yanqing or Dan Heng.

This Is Me!

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Ability: Increases the wearer’s defense by 16 to 32 percent and increases their damage when they use their Ultimate between 60 and 120 percent of their defense. But this only applies once per enemy target.

Increases the wearer’s defense by 16 to 32 percent and increases their damage when they use their Ultimate between 60 and 120 percent of their defense. But this only applies once per enemy target. May be best for: March 7th or the Preservation Trailblazer.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: When the wearer enters battle, their damage increases based on their maximum energy by 0.2 to 0.4 percent for each energy point up to an energy level of 160.

When the wearer enters battle, their damage increases based on their maximum energy by 0.2 to 0.4 percent for each energy point up to an energy level of 160. May be best for: Herta, Serval, Qingque, or Himeko.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Increases the wearer’s maximum health by 16 to 32 percent. And when they use their Basic Attack or Skill, all allies’ health increases by two to four percent of their respective health.

Increases the wearer’s maximum health by 16 to 32 percent. And when they use their Basic Attack or Skill, all allies’ health increases by two to four percent of their respective health. May be best for: Bailu or Natasha.

We Will Meet Again

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Ability: Once the wearer uses their Skill or Basic Attack, they deal additional damage equal to 48 to 95 percent of their attack to a random enemy that’s already been attacked .

Once the wearer uses their Skill or Basic Attack, they deal additional damage equal to 48 to 95 percent of their attack to a random enemy that’s already been attacked May be best for: Pela or Welt.

So, which of these seven Light Cones is the best to choose?

Best battle pass Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail

Like Relics, the best Light Cone from the battle pass is the one that suits your needs and is also one that best fits your character.

For example, if you have Bailu, you know that many of your healing abilities will scale off your maximum health. So, you may need the Light Cone, Warmth Shortens Cold Nights, until you can get her best Light Cone. Or, if you want to make the switch to the Preservation, or Fire Trailblazer, you may need the This is Me! Light Cone, but it’s not one of the best ones for this Trailblazer.

But if you need a DPS Light Cone, then Return to Darkness may be the best option. For defense, This Is Me! is pretty decent, and Warmth Shorten’s Cold Nights is a great health booster for your healers.

So, once you know what you need, you can select the best Light Cone from the Honkai: Star Rail battle pass that suits your needs.