Homeworld 3 release countdown: Exact start time and date

A world at home in Homeworld 3.
Homeworld 3 is a sci-fi RTS in space—a perfect combination of scene, setting, and strategy. To make sure we don’t end up lost in space, we’ve whipped up a special countdown guide to its release date and time.

While many games focus on crafting and survival, others lean heavily into the long-standing love of real-time strategy. Manor Lords has already captured the hearts and minds of players in 2024, and now Homeworld 3 is looking to do it on a grander, spacier scale.

For a full look at when Homeworld 3 is expected to engage its thrusters and land for its awaited arrival, we have the release date and time details below.

Homeworld 3 release time and date

homeworld 3 ships
We’re close. Image via Blackbird Interactive

Blackbird Interactive’s Homeworld 3 launches on May 13, 2024. We’ve sifted through all the available information, and it seems like Homeworld 3 will be a midnight launch for all countries.

Going on the logic we’ve seen with other releases, here’s a live countdown timer showing you how long you need to wait until Homeworld 3 releases:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
4
:
0
8
:
1
2
:
0
3

The matter of platforms is a different issue altogether. We know the status of Homeworld 3 on Steam, on Xbox Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, and PS5 and Box Series X.

Following its, hopefully, final delay, RTS fans are sure to be in for a treat with Homeworld 3. If the final release date or time does change, so will the contents of this guide. Stay tuned for more updates.

Homeworld 3 hit with another delay following player feedback
A fleet of ships hovering in the planet's orbit
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
Homeworld 3 hit with another delay following player feedback
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 8, 2024
Is Homeworld 3 crossplay or cross-platform?
A ship entering the Mothership on a orage sky.
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
Is Homeworld 3 crossplay or cross-platform?
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Dec 4, 2023
All Homeworld 3 modes (so far), explained
Homeworld 3 fleets lined up with the sunset in the background
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
All Homeworld 3 modes (so far), explained
Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas Dec 3, 2023
