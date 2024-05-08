Homeworld 3 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Homeworld 3 is a sci-fi RTS in space—a perfect combination of scene, setting, and strategy. To make sure we don’t end up lost in space, we’ve whipped up a special countdown guide to its release date and time.

While many games focus on crafting and survival, others lean heavily into the long-standing love of real-time strategy. Manor Lords has already captured the hearts and minds of players in 2024, and now Homeworld 3 is looking to do it on a grander, spacier scale.

For a full look at when Homeworld 3 is expected to engage its thrusters and land for its awaited arrival, we have the release date and time details below.

Homeworld 3 release time and date

We’re close. Image via Blackbird Interactive

Blackbird Interactive’s Homeworld 3 launches on May 13, 2024. We’ve sifted through all the available information, and it seems like Homeworld 3 will be a midnight launch for all countries.

Going on the logic we’ve seen with other releases, here’s a live countdown timer showing you how long you need to wait until Homeworld 3 releases:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 4 : 0 8 : 1 2 : 0 3

The matter of platforms is a different issue altogether. We know the status of Homeworld 3 on Steam, on Xbox Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, and PS5 and Box Series X.

Following its, hopefully, final delay, RTS fans are sure to be in for a treat with Homeworld 3. If the final release date or time does change, so will the contents of this guide. Stay tuned for more updates.

