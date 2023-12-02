Is Homeworld 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Will your spaceship be able to run it?

Homeworld 3 could turn out to be one of the most anticipated games in 2024, as it’s a continuation of the classic sci-fi real-time strategy series. If you are a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S owner wondering whether you’ll be able to play Homeworld 3, here’s the answer.

The game has been 20 years in the making. It takes everything great about the series and gives it a 2024 makeover with detailed combat, beautiful visuals, PvP and co-op game modes, and even community mod support from the beginning.

Previous installations in the series, including the original games developed by Relic Entertainment, and a prequel Deserts of Kharak by Blackbird Interactive, were all released solely for PC. But will this change in any way with the launch of Homeworld 3?

Will Homeworld 3 launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Sorry, but we’ll have to fly without you. Image via Gearbox

Unfortunately for console gamers, Homeworld 3 won’t be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will only launch for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store when it releases on March 8, 2024. Thus far, there are no signs from Blackbird or Gearbox regarding the series’ potential arrival on consoles, so it’s safe to assume Homeworld 3 will remain a PC-exclusive.

If you’re wondering why, Homeworld is an RTS game that requires a level of micromovement and speed from players that would be difficult to achieve using a controller. While there are RTS games on consoles like Age of Empires, Homeworld involves far more management, and has a fully 3D environment for you and your ships to navigate through.

When playing on a controller, you simply wouldn’t be able to manage everything well enough to properly enjoy the game. Imagine trying to use your gamepad sticks as a cursor to press keyboard buttons on the screen. It would be clunky and awkward, and the game would clearly be more enjoyable on PC. If you’re interested in Homeworld 3, check it out on Steam or the Epic Games Store.