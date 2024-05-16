The Mothership and a Hyperspace Gate
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Homeworld

All Homeworld 3 ships, listed

What is each of the 34 ships good for?
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:23 pm

There are 34 different ships in Homeworld 3 split among seven different types, or classes. In this guide you’ll find every ship, along with a brief description of its cost, its strengths and weaknesses, and the situations it’s best suited to.

Recommended Videos

There are two factions, or teams, in Homeworld 3. The good guys are the Hiigarans, and the bad guys are the Incarnate. I’m going to start with a breakdown of all 18 Hiigaran ships, then move on to the 16 Incarnate ships.

All Hiigaran ships in Homeworld 3

Hiigaran capital ships
There’s nothing more intimidating than a fleet consisting only of capital ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mothership

Ship nameResource costDescription
MothershipN/AThe Khar-Kushan is basically a mobile base, and the most important ship in the Hiigaran fleet.

Strikecraft

Ship nameResource costDescription
Recon60The weakest military ship in the game. Only useful against unarmed, unguarded enemies.
Interceptor120Effective against enemy strikecraft and corvettes, but easily destroyed.
Fleet Bomber150In large groups, devastating against large, slow moving targets. But can’t defend themselves well.

Corvettes

Ship nameResource costDescription
Railgun Corvette250Slow-firing and defensively weak, but effective against large targets at long range.

Frigates

Ship nameResource costDescription
Ion Cannon Frigate900Similar to Railgun Corvettes but larger and tougher.
Assault Frigate850Versatile, tough and very effective at the heart of a mixed group.
Torpedo Frigate950Very long range “snipers”, which are effective against large enemies, but difficult to protect.
Support Frigate850The healers of the Hiigaran fleet. It’s smart to have at least one of these in every group.
Minelayer Frigate750Very useful when defending, particularly if enemies are funneled through some kind of bottleneck.
Suppression Frigate850Similar to the Assault Frigate, but it has explosive, area-of-effect attacks that are particularly effective against tight formations of small ships.

Capital ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Carrier1,200Essentially a smaller Mothership that can deploy other ships in advanced positions, but doesn’t defend itself well.
Destroyer1,800A large, tough ship with a variety of weapons, and therefore effective against pretty much everything.
Battlecruiser3,200The best military ship in the game, but also by far the slowest and most expensive to research and build.

Platform ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Anti-Strikecraft Turret350Deploys short-range, low-power turrets that are effective in defending against strikecraft.
Heavy Torpedo Turret560Deploys longer-range turrets designed to attack larger targets in the distance.

Utility ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Resource Controller500Used for gathering resources, salvaging wrecks, and capturing enemy ships.
Probe50Defenseless ships used only for reconnaissance.

All Incarnate ships in Homeworld 3

An Incarnate Mothership
The Incarnate Mothership looks suspiciously like a Hiigaran Battlecruiser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mothership

Ship nameResource costDescription
MothershipN/AFunctionally much the same as the Hiigaran Mothership.

Strikecraft

Ship nameResource costDescription
Dominance Fighter75All-rounder strikecraft, which feels like a hybrid of the three Hiigaran strikecraft.

Corvettes

Ship nameResource costDescription
Assault Corvette275Functions like a slightly larger, more powerful strikecraft, and is particularly effective against frigates.
Plasma Corvette300Similar to the Hiigaran Railgun Corvette but a little better overall.
Disruption Corvette300Slows enemies, and is therefore very effective when grouped with ships deployed against waves of strikecraft.
Capture Corvette350If well protected, Capture Corvettes can neutralize large enemy ships much faster than sheer firepower.

Frigates

Ship nameResource costDescription
Attack Frigate850Very similar to the Hiigaran Assault Frigate.
Multi-Beam Frigate900Effective against groups of several frigates or even capital ships.
Missile Frigate950Fires explosive homing missiles that devastate groups of enemy strikecraft.
Smart Missile Frigate900A slightly inferior equivalent to the Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate.

Capital ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Carrier1,200It looks different to the Hiigaran Carrier, but it functions much the same.
Destroyer1,800Pretty much just as deadly as its Hiigaran counterpart.
Battlecruiser3,200It looks different from the Hiigaran Carrier, but it functions much the same.

Utility ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Resource Controller500Incarnate Resource Controllers can’t capture enemy ships, but they can repair allies.

Platform ships

Ship nameResource costDescription
Anti-Strikecraft Turret500A more powerful equivalent to the Hiigaran turret of the same name.
Anti-Capital Turret800Like the Hiigaran Heavy Torpedo Turret, but better, and especially effective against capital ships.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A space game from my childhood just came back—I celebrated with another that never will
FreeSpace 2 Their Finest Hour
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
A space game from my childhood just came back—I celebrated with another that never will
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen May 16, 2024
Read Article How to pause in Homeworld 3
Intel character in Homeworld 3 sitting and looking at different screens.
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
How to pause in Homeworld 3
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article Homeworld 3: Trinity Gate (Mission 05) walkthrough
Imogen in Homeworld 3
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
Homeworld 3: Trinity Gate (Mission 05) walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A space game from my childhood just came back—I celebrated with another that never will
FreeSpace 2 Their Finest Hour
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
A space game from my childhood just came back—I celebrated with another that never will
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen May 16, 2024
Read Article How to pause in Homeworld 3
Intel character in Homeworld 3 sitting and looking at different screens.
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
How to pause in Homeworld 3
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article Homeworld 3: Trinity Gate (Mission 05) walkthrough
Imogen in Homeworld 3
Category: Homeworld
Homeworld
Homeworld 3: Trinity Gate (Mission 05) walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 13, 2024
Author
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.