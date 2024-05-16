All Homeworld 3 ships, listed

There are 34 different ships in Homeworld 3 split among seven different types, or classes. In this guide you’ll find every ship, along with a brief description of its cost, its strengths and weaknesses, and the situations it’s best suited to.
There are two factions, or teams, in Homeworld 3. The good guys are the Hiigarans, and the bad guys are the Incarnate. I’m going to start with a breakdown of all 18 Hiigaran ships, then move on to the 16 Incarnate ships.
All Hiigaran ships in Homeworld 3
Mothership
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Mothership
N/A
The Khar-Kushan is basically a mobile base, and the most important ship in the Hiigaran fleet.
Strikecraft
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Recon
60
The weakest military ship in the game. Only useful against unarmed, unguarded enemies.
Interceptor
120
Effective against enemy strikecraft and corvettes, but easily destroyed.
Fleet Bomber
150
In large groups, devastating against large, slow moving targets. But can’t defend themselves well.
Corvettes
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Railgun Corvette
250
Slow-firing and defensively weak, but effective against large targets at long range.
Frigates
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Ion Cannon Frigate
900
Similar to Railgun Corvettes but larger and tougher.
Assault Frigate
850
Versatile, tough and very effective at the heart of a mixed group.
Torpedo Frigate
950
Very long range “snipers”, which are effective against large enemies, but difficult to protect.
Support Frigate
850
The healers of the Hiigaran fleet. It’s smart to have at least one of these in every group.
Minelayer Frigate
750
Very useful when defending, particularly if enemies are funneled through some kind of bottleneck.
Suppression Frigate
850
Similar to the Assault Frigate, but it has explosive, area-of-effect attacks that are particularly effective against tight formations of small ships.
Capital ships
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Carrier
1,200
Essentially a smaller Mothership that can deploy other ships in advanced positions, but doesn’t defend itself well.
Destroyer
1,800
A large, tough ship with a variety of weapons, and therefore effective against pretty much everything.
Battlecruiser
3,200
The best military ship in the game, but also by far the slowest and most expensive to research and build.
Platform ships
Ship name
Resource cost
Description
Anti-Strikecraft Turret
350
Deploys short-range, low-power turrets that are effective in defending against strikecraft.
Heavy Torpedo Turret
560
Deploys longer-range turrets designed to attack larger targets in the distance.
