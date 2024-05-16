All Homeworld 3 ships, listed

There are 34 different ships in Homeworld 3 split among seven different types, or classes. In this guide you’ll find every ship, along with a brief description of its cost, its strengths and weaknesses, and the situations it’s best suited to.

There are two factions, or teams, in Homeworld 3. The good guys are the Hiigarans, and the bad guys are the Incarnate. I’m going to start with a breakdown of all 18 Hiigaran ships, then move on to the 16 Incarnate ships.

All Hiigaran ships in Homeworld 3

There’s nothing more intimidating than a fleet consisting only of capital ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mothership

Ship name Resource cost Description Mothership N/A The Khar-Kushan is basically a mobile base, and the most important ship in the Hiigaran fleet.

Strikecraft

Ship name Resource cost Description Recon 60 The weakest military ship in the game. Only useful against unarmed, unguarded enemies. Interceptor 120 Effective against enemy strikecraft and corvettes, but easily destroyed. Fleet Bomber 150 In large groups, devastating against large, slow moving targets. But can’t defend themselves well.

Corvettes

Ship name Resource cost Description Railgun Corvette 250 Slow-firing and defensively weak, but effective against large targets at long range.

Frigates

Ship name Resource cost Description Ion Cannon Frigate 900 Similar to Railgun Corvettes but larger and tougher. Assault Frigate 850 Versatile, tough and very effective at the heart of a mixed group. Torpedo Frigate 950 Very long range “snipers”, which are effective against large enemies, but difficult to protect. Support Frigate 850 The healers of the Hiigaran fleet. It’s smart to have at least one of these in every group. Minelayer Frigate 750 Very useful when defending, particularly if enemies are funneled through some kind of bottleneck. Suppression Frigate 850 Similar to the Assault Frigate, but it has explosive, area-of-effect attacks that are particularly effective against tight formations of small ships.

Capital ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Carrier 1,200 Essentially a smaller Mothership that can deploy other ships in advanced positions, but doesn’t defend itself well. Destroyer 1,800 A large, tough ship with a variety of weapons, and therefore effective against pretty much everything. Battlecruiser 3,200 The best military ship in the game, but also by far the slowest and most expensive to research and build.

Platform ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Anti-Strikecraft Turret 350 Deploys short-range, low-power turrets that are effective in defending against strikecraft. Heavy Torpedo Turret 560 Deploys longer-range turrets designed to attack larger targets in the distance.

Utility ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Resource Controller 500 Used for gathering resources, salvaging wrecks, and capturing enemy ships. Probe 50 Defenseless ships used only for reconnaissance.

All Incarnate ships in Homeworld 3

The Incarnate Mothership looks suspiciously like a Hiigaran Battlecruiser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mothership

Ship name Resource cost Description Mothership N/A Functionally much the same as the Hiigaran Mothership.

Strikecraft

Ship name Resource cost Description Dominance Fighter 75 All-rounder strikecraft, which feels like a hybrid of the three Hiigaran strikecraft.

Corvettes

Ship name Resource cost Description Assault Corvette 275 Functions like a slightly larger, more powerful strikecraft, and is particularly effective against frigates. Plasma Corvette 300 Similar to the Hiigaran Railgun Corvette but a little better overall. Disruption Corvette 300 Slows enemies, and is therefore very effective when grouped with ships deployed against waves of strikecraft. Capture Corvette 350 If well protected, Capture Corvettes can neutralize large enemy ships much faster than sheer firepower.

Frigates

Ship name Resource cost Description Attack Frigate 850 Very similar to the Hiigaran Assault Frigate. Multi-Beam Frigate 900 Effective against groups of several frigates or even capital ships. Missile Frigate 950 Fires explosive homing missiles that devastate groups of enemy strikecraft. Smart Missile Frigate 900 A slightly inferior equivalent to the Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate.

Capital ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Carrier 1,200 It looks different to the Hiigaran Carrier, but it functions much the same. Destroyer 1,800 Pretty much just as deadly as its Hiigaran counterpart. Battlecruiser 3,200 It looks different from the Hiigaran Carrier, but it functions much the same.

Utility ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Resource Controller 500 Incarnate Resource Controllers can’t capture enemy ships, but they can repair allies.

Platform ships

Ship name Resource cost Description Anti-Strikecraft Turret 500 A more powerful equivalent to the Hiigaran turret of the same name. Anti-Capital Turret 800 Like the Hiigaran Heavy Torpedo Turret, but better, and especially effective against capital ships.

