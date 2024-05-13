Intel character in Homeworld 3 sitting and looking at different screens.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Homeworld

How to pause in Homeworld 3

If you need a break, here's two types of pauses you can do in the RTS.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 13, 2024 01:53 pm

Homeworld 3 is a big game, and it can take anywhere between a couple of minutes to half an hour to complete a single mission. But you might need a break to grab a drink or open the door for the postman.

Luckily for you, there are two types of game pauses in Homeworld 3, and here’s how to use them.

How to pause in Homeworld 3 – Answered

The first and most important way to pause Homeworld 3 is by pressing the Escape button on your keyboard. This pauses all your actions, units (yours and enemies’), mothership, research and building, and any other input you added before pressing the Escape button. You can stay in the pause menu as long as you wish. Here, you can also save and load the game. Remember, you can use the regular pause whenever you want, even if you’re mid-combat.

Pause menu in Homeworld 3
This is the regular pause. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another type of pause that’s specific to Homeworld 3 is the Tactical Pause. Tactical Pause allows you to slow down or basically pause the entire game while still being able to issue orders, use units, and continue with your building and research. You toggle Tactical Pause by pressing P on your keyboard, and you use the same key to turn it off. 

On top of all this, you can adjust the gameplay speed using Tactical Pause if you hold the P key and scroll up or down. One scroll will speed or slow down the game by 25 percent.

Mission five pause with Tactical Pause
Tactical Pause slows down the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Tactical Pause whenever you like, but I recommend you use it as you’re preparing for your next fight or during combat. This gives you more than enough time to plan out your next move, issue orders, start building or researching new units, and move them around. Essentially, Tactical Pause will be your best friend in Homeworld 3 because the game might become overwhelming quite soon if you’re playing an RTS for the first time, and there’s a lot happening on your screen at the same time.

Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.