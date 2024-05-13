The main mechanic in Homeworld 3 is building and researching your new and existing units to make combat more dynamic and exciting. But it takes a lot of time to finish building a single unit.

In Homeworld 3, each second counts, and you have to move your fleet around, build and research, and attack enemies at the same time. You should use every advantage you can get, like speeding up your building and researching in Homeworld 3.

Can you speed up building and research in Homeworld 3? – Answered

Unfortunately for players, you can’t speed up building and research. Throughout the main campaign, you’ll have the option to upgrade your Mothership and your Resource Carriers, but this doesn’t result in increasing your research and build speed. Each upgrade is unique and it a couple of minutes to complete. For example, it takes six minutes to upgrade your Mothership for the first time, and this allows you to craft even more different units. Later, in mission seven, you can upgrade your Resource Carriers, but that only increases the health pool of your units.

You can’t speed up building and researching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So you have to build and research at the given speed. For instance, it take six seconds to build an Interceptor and 10 seconds for a Recon. The best advice I can give is to always research and build, even while in combat. This way, you shouldn’t run out of units for combat, and you won’t focus as much on how fast building actually is.

To do this, make sure your Resource Controllers are always collecting additional resources. This guarantees more resources, and the more resources you have, the more units you can build.

Luckily for you, you can start as many simultaneous builds as you like. I usually have at least a couple working in the background while I’m busy with combat. You’ll get a notification when you’ve built one type of unit, and if you need more, you can just restart it.

