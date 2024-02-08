Homeworld 3 hit with another delay following player feedback

Publisher Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive are delaying Homeworld 3 once again, with it now scheduled to launch on May 13.

This is the fourth time Homeworld 3 has been hit with a delay. Initially slated for 2022, it was pushed back into 2023, then February 2024, and then March 8. While an extra two-month wait is annoying for fans, it may do Homeworld 3 some good since, at the time of writing, the week of May 13 is less crowded for new releases, which means less competition to worry about.

Let’s hope it isn’t delayed for a fifth time. Image via Gearbox

The delay also means additional development time. In fact, Gearbox and Blackbird explained in a press release the delay came about due to player feedback. A dedicated group outside the studios got to play through the full game, which resulted in “additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.”

This obviously affects Homeworld 3‘s early access period. Since it allows players to access the game 72 hours early, it will begin on May 10. Remember, this will only be available to those who pre-order Homeworld 3‘s Fleet Command or Collector’s edition.

“To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress,” added Gearbox and Blackbird, encouraging fans to provide further feedback through Homeworld 3‘s social media channels and Discord.

Homeworld 3 has certainly been a long time coming. The last entry in the real-time strategy series, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak (a prequel to the first Homeworld), came out in 2016. And that was eight years ago. Aside from a single-player campaign, Homeworld 3 will also feature a new co-op mode called War Games, designed to be a shorter, more compact experience. Hopefully, all these delays will be worth it in the end.