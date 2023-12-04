Homeworld 3 is set to bring an intergalactic extravaganza to your screen, but what will its game modes bring to the table?

Players can stand at the helm of their fleet, taking on waves of opponents in the vast, empty space around them. You’ll navigate tough decisions as you try to take control of the stars above. Apart from Homeworld 3’s campaign, you’ll get to experience multiplayer modes set on bringing your best pilot friends along for the ride.

Homeworld 3’s fleet combat will have multiple ways to be experienced. While we’re not sure of every detail just yet (things are still being confirmed), there are pieces we can discern, and it looks like it’s here to impress.

All Homeworld 3 game modes

This could be you and your friends. Image via Blackbird Interactive

So far, there haven’t been many Homeworld 3 game modes revealed. However, we do have some to discuss:

1) War Games

Homeworld 3’s War Games mode allows players to charter the never-ending depths of space with a friend if they so choose. Gamers can collaborate as three co-commanders and complete objectives in their fleet in this quick-paced and shorter experience. You’ll be able to complete War Games in just under an hour if you’re not only speedy but accurate. Just make sure you leave enough AI opponents for your other two friends if they’re tagging along.

Each mission provides new unlockables to bolster a player’s ship and improve their chances in upcoming endeavors. Players will eventually tackle a capital ship with each member using their fleets to take down the boss.

If you fail, don’t stress. Each conquered foe and unfortunate death will help you level up and develop your ship to its fullest extent. Just make sure you get time to fly around and enjoy the view.

As more information is revealed, we’ll add each tidbit to showcase all of Homeworld 3’s gameplay in all its glory. We’ll just have to get closer to the Mar. 9, 2024 release date to find out more.