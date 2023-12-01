Homeworld 3 gets March release date—pre-order now and play 3 days early

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have given Homeworld 3 a definitive release date of March 8, 2024, following several delays, with pre-orders live on Steam and the Epic Games Store. There are no less than four editions available (including a standard edition that is just the base game), each one more expensive than the last, and pre-ordering any of them nets you a Kushan Carrier War Games Skin. If you want to start playing the game from March 5, three days before launch, you’ll have to pre-order the Fleet Command Edition for $89.99 or the physical-only Collector’s Edition, which is a whopping $174.99.

If you’re wondering why the Collector’s Edition is so expensive, it’s because it comes with a host of physical goodies, including four true-to-scale figures of some of Homeworld 3’s spaceships. Every edition barring the standard one also includes access to the Year One season pass, which will consist of three DLC drops for the game’s co-op roguelike War Games mode.

Are you willing to spend $175 for this game? Image via Gearbox

“Homeworld 3 is a game 20+ years in the making,” Blackbird CEO Rob Cunningham says, referencing how the last Homeworld game came out in 2003 (development on Homeworld 3 didn’t actually start until 2017). “The team has gone all out to develop the ultimate cinematic sci-fi strategy game our very patient fans deserve. Blackbird Interactive was born to create this game and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of sci-fi lovers and a whole new generation of PC gamers in March of 2024.”

‌During the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Showcase on Nov. 30, Gearbox and Blackbird also announced a behind-the-scenes documentary on Homeworld 3’s development. You can check out a sneak peek of it on YouTube, but the full documentary is scheduled to come out by the end of December.