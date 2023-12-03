You can play Homeworld 3 early access, but your wallet won't like that.

Homeworld 3’s release date has been officially announced, alongside the start of a pre-order campaign and an early access period. Here’s how you can play Homeworld 3 early access.

The PC Gaming Show brought good news to fans of the Homeworld series. Despite a slight delay from the initially promised February 2024 launch, Homeworld 3 received a set release date. Developer Blackbird Interactive also announced the beginning of a pre-order campaign, during which you can choose to get one of four different editions. Some of those come with early access amounting to 72 hours before the worldwide release. You can jump on the early access spaceship too.

How to play Homeworld 3 Early Access

Early access is one of the key benefits of the two most expensive editions of Homeworld 3—the Fleet Command edition and the Collector’s edition. They are priced at $89.99 and $174.99, respectively, and are the only way to play Homeworld 3 before the official launch.

You can pre-order either version right now on Steam and the Epic store. The full list of contents for the Fleet Command and Collector’s editions can be seen below:

Homeworld 3 base game

Year one pass

Digital copy of the official soundtrack

Cosmetic in-game items bundle

72 hours early access

Physical Khar-Kushan bundle (Collector’s edition only)

As playing Homeworld 3 early access requires pre-ordering the game, you will also receive a pre-order bonus in the form of a Kushan Carrier War Games skin.

You can only play Homeworld 3 early access by purchasing either the Fleet Command or the Collector’s edition. Image via Gearbox

The base game costs $59.99, which means you’ll have to pay at least $30 more if you want to play Homeworld 3 early access. Of course, the Fleet Command and Collector’s editions come with other perks, too, but players who just want to enjoy the base game experience three days earlier will be disappointed at the absence of such an option.