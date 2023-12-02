All Homeworld 3 editions: Standard, Fleet Command, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions explained

Homeworld is one of the most famous sci-fi real-time strategy (RTS) franchises that have laid the ground for the genre since 1999. The third installment is launching in 2024 with three options for fans to choose from beyond the base game.

Blackbird Interactive promises to take the scale and graphics to a new level with Homeworld 3. The developers will bring features such as cover-based tactics and physics-based ballistics simulation to increase the immersion, while you play solo or with a friend in co-op mode.

Here is every edition of Homeworld 3 and what each comes with, including the illustrious Collector’s Edition.

All Homeworld 3 editions

Which will you get? Image via Gearbox Publishing.

There are three digital Homeworld 3 editions you can choose from—Standard, Deluxe, and Fleet Command—each progressively including more features, and a Collector’s Edition that has everything in the Fleet Command edition plus physical collector’s items.

Standard edition

Price: $59.99 USD

$59.99 USD Includes: Base Game.



Deluxe edition

Price: $79.99

$79.99 Includes: Base Game. Year One Pass.



The Year One Pass includes three future DLCs. There aren’t many details about what they will be about or when they come out, but we know they will “expand the co-op War Games mode with new playable factions and artifacts,” according to Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing.

Fleet Command edition

Price: $89.99

$89.99 Includes: Base Game. Year One Pass. Digital Soundtrack. Multiplayer Customization Set. Early Access.



If you buy the Fleet Command edition, you’ll also get a 72-hour early access to Homerword 3. You’ll also get the Homeworld 3 digital soundtrack which will feature the work of Paul Ruskay used in the game, and the multiplayer customization set which includes ship decals, profile banners, multiplayer name color, and engine trail color.

Collector’s edition

Four true-to-scale replicas, not just one. Image via Gearbox Publishing

Price: $174.99

$174.99 Includes: Base Game key. Year One Pass. Digital Soundtrack. Multiplayer Customization Set. Early Access. Physical goods.



Physical items in the Collector’s edition

The Homeworld 3 Collectors Edition includes six physical items aside from the digital content featured in the Fleet Command edition. Here are all the items you’ll receive if you buy the Collectors Edition:

The Mothership Khar-Kushan model.

Hiigaran Destroyer model.

Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate model.

Higaran Recon in Delta Formation.

WW2-inspired spotter deck.

Homeworld 3 logo keychain.

Lithograph.

Ship models

The Mothership Kahr-Kushan is a 14” model, while the remaining models come in at a smaller scale. The Hiigaran Destroyer is three inches, the Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate is 1.8 inches, and the Higaran Recon in Delta Formation is 1.2 inches. The models are all true-to scale so you’ll not only have a physical notion of how they compare in size but will have a legitimate set of Homeworld 3 ships in your house.

The star of the collection is the Mothership Kahr-Kushan. It features USB-powered LEDs illuminating the ship’s engines, ports, and launch bays. It includes a removable bay door capable of displaying the Destroyer and authentic sounds from the game.

WW2-inspired spotter deck and Homeworld 3 logo keychain

The keychain and the deck are the simpler items in the collection. The WW2-inspired spotter deck is a ship recognition playing cards featuring Homeworld 3’s fleets. Gearbox Publishing hasn’t shown the card’s designs, but you can expect the usual card deck with Kings, Queens, Jacks, and the numbers from one to 10, plus the jokers.

What is a lithograph?

One of the items you’ll receive in the Collectors Edition is an 18×24 inch lithograph of what appears to be the Mothership’s entrance. A lithograph is a poster but the printmaking process is different from the regular print we are accustomed to. Lithography uses stone or metal, usually aluminum or zync, to make a copy of the art you intend to reproduce instead of using a printer machine. The final result is much closer to a painting than to a poster.