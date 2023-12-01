When is Homeworld 3 releasing?

After 20 years, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox Publishing finally set a release date for the classic sci-fi real-time strategy game Homeworld 3.

The announcement was made on Nov. 30 after Blackbird Interactive revealed a behind-the-scenes documentary about the development of Homeworld 3 during the 2023 PC Gaming Show. A panel featuring 70 members global games industry chose Homeworld 3 as the eighth-most anticipated PC game of 2024, so there’s plenty of hype coming from fans of the franchise and specialists.

Here’s everything we know about Homeworld 3‘s release.

Homeworld 3‘s global launch is set for March 8, 2024. Those who pre-order the Fleet Command Edition or Collector’s Edition will be granted early access to Homeworld 3, among other perks, and will start their space journey ahead of the rest of the pack on March 5.

“The team has gone all out to develop the ultimate cinematic sci-fi strategy game our very patient fans deserve,” Blackbird Interactive’s CEO Rob Cunningham said in an official statement. “Blackbird Interactive was born to create this game and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of sci-fi lovers and a whole new generation of PC gamers in March of 2024.”

Where can I play Homeworld 3?

Don’t count with a console launch. Image via Blackbird Interactive

At first, Homeworld 3 will only be playable on PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Most real-time strategy games remain exclusive for PC as they’re designed to play with a mouse and keyboard. After all, can you imagine the hustle of commanding hundreds of ships in the middle of a battle with just a controller?

All that said, it looks unlikely that Homeworld 3 will ever come to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, even though they have the hardware to run the game.