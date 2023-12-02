Is Homeworld 3 on the Epic Games Store?

Gearbox Interactive revealed that the sci-fi RTS Homeworld 3 will arrive next year. If you’re among the series’ many longstanding fans, or if you’re interested in diving in for the first time, now is the time to start looking at preorders and ways to play the game.

The entire Homeworld series, including the original two games and a prequel Deserts of Kharak, recently made its way to the Epic Games Store. But does that mean the upcoming Homeworld 3 will be available on Epic Games Store as well?

Will Homeworld 3 be available on the Epic Games Store?

Sometimes you have to go loud. Image via Gearbox

Yes, Homeworld 3 will be available on Epic Games Store day one on March 8, 2024. You can pre-order the game now in one of the three editions (standard, deluxe, fleet command) starting at $59.99 and get five percent back in Epic Rewards. Those who preorder will also receive an exclusive bonus regardless of the edition and can play the game three days early.

Apart from the Epic Games Store, Homeworld 3 will also be available on Steam, but keep in mind it will only launch for PC and not for any consoles. If you are looking for a physical collector’s edition, you can buy it from the official website, but remember the collector’s edition includes a Steam key, not a key for the Epic Games Store.

For those of you jumping into Homeworld for the first time, it’s the perfect opportunity to let out your inner strategist. The game gives you plenty of freedom when it comes to controlling your fleet—you can make use of the 3D environment and attack from any side, even from below, or hide your fleet behind space debris to sneak up on your opponents.

Homeworld 3 retains what made the original games so great, but also brings something new. The all-new three player co-op mode called War Games introduces a roguelike take on classic Homeworld gameplay where you’ll face off against randomized combat challenges and claim powerful Artifacts to improve your ships. Regardless of how familiar you are with the franchise, Homeworld 3 will have something for everyone.