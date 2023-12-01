Is Homeworld 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

The new Homeworld game is coming in 2024 after two decades since the last installment, and real-time strategy (RTS) fans are wondering if Homerworld 3 will be on the Xbox Game Pass library from day one, or if they will have to wait.

The development has moved to the hands of Blackbird Interactive, the same studio behind the ground-based RTS prequel Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and Minecraft Legends. We can expect more immersive gameplay and cinematic graphics from Homeworld 3 to captivate fans again in a new story that is set many circles after what took place in Homeworld 2.

Is Homeworld 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Tough luck, Xbox players. Image via Gearbox

No, Homeworld 3 isn’t on Xbox Game Pass and there is no indication that it’s coming to Microsoft’s subscription service anytime soon. Although Xbox Game Pass has a PC game library, the company mostly adds games that also run on Xbox consoles and that is not the case for Homeworld 3, which is currently only available on PC.

There are cases of PC-only games brought to Xbox Game Pass, such as Cities: Skylines 2, Starbound, and the Halo and Age of Empires franchises. Microsoft has worked with Blackbird Interactive before with Minecraft Legends, another strategy game developed by the studio in collaboration with Mojang Studios, so there is hope for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who are fans of the Homeworld franchise.

I would expect the game to possibly join the Game Pass library if it achieves years of success. We still haven’t seen either of Homeworld 3‘s predecessors added to Xbox Game Pass though, so it’s still very unlikely that Homeworld 3 will come before the Homeworld: Remastered Collection, for example.