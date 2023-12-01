After two decades, Homeworld fans will be able to play Homeworld 3 once it releases on March 8 and control the Mothership once again in a cinematic but classic sci-fi real-time strategy (RTS) game. But can you play it on Steam?

The next installment in the Homeworld franchise is now in the hands of the same studio behind Minecraft Legends and Hardspace: Shipbreaker—Blackbird Interactive. Blackbird first got involved with the IP by developing a prequel named Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak in 2016. It got a positive reception at the time, but it has mixed recent reviews on Steam.

The publisher is the same one that put out the Homeworld remastered collection and Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, but is also behind publishing games such as Risk of Rain Returns, Remnant II, and Have a Nice Death. So it’s safe to say the franchise is in good hands.

Is Homeworld 3 on Steam?

You can visit the active Steam page to learn more about Homeworld 3. Image via Blackbird Interactive

Yes, Homeworld 3 is on Steam and you can already pre-order it for $60. The game is set to release on March 8, 2024. There are three editions for you to choose from: Standard, Deluxe, and Fleet Command. Each edition has their own additional content and prices.

Is Homeworld 3 on other digital libraries?

Does anyone buy from stores other than Steam and Epic Games? Image via Gearbox

Yes, you can also find the game on the Epic Games Store for the same price. Homeworld 3 is only releasing on PC, which means you can’t find it on the Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch stores. Although Steam and Epic are the biggest digital game stores around, you can also buy games from other platforms such as GOG, but there are no announcements to add the game in other digital distribution stores as of yet.