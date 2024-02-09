Is Helldivers 2 pay-to-win?

There’s nothing worse than buying Helldivers 2 and thinking you’ll have to pay to enjoy the game. With the rise in free-to-play games and the microtransactional hell that follows, here’s our answer to whether Helldivers 2 truly is a pay-to-win game.

Is Helldivers 2 a pay-to-win game?

Use earned Medals to unlock new weapons and gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contrary to Helldivers 2‘s mixed reviews, Helldivers isn’t pay-to-win. While there are microtransactions included in Acquisitions, you can earn lots of goodies simply by grinding. Yes, it sounds like a hassle, but Arrowhead clearly wants you to stick around and play for a while before you unlock the best weapons. You can pick up most weapons, body armor, and Boosters in the Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass. This is the default and free battle pass in Helldivers 2.

While there’s more to grab in the premium battle pass, called the Steeled Veterans Warbond, these items won’t get you more wins on the battlefield just by paying real money. The highest damage offered by a weapon in the premium battle pass is 200. To compare, the standard battle pass has multiple 300 damage plus weapons. In Helldivers 2, you unlock weapons by completing Operations, earning Warbond Medals, and spending them where you’d like on the Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass.

The grind for the best weapons and body armor is a long one, and incredibly tough for solo players. The pay-to-win element is Helldivers 2’s exclusive offers that are available at the Superstore, where you need Super Credits (a premium in-game currency) to purchase them. But, they meet the same standards as battle pass weapons and gears. Superstore items aren’t overwhelmingly stronger than what’s on offer in the battle passes.

So, when you’re thinking about your next Helldivers 2 grind, focus on earning those Medals rather than spending your hard-earned cash on a game you already paid for.