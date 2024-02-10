Category:
Helldivers 2

Is Helldivers 2 open-world? Answered

A new Starfield?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 01:29 pm
Automaton planet in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re heading into your first mission and are wondering just how much of the Sol system is explorable in Helldivers 2, here’s what you need to know about whether Helldivers 2 is an open-world game.

Recommended Videos

Is Helldivers 2 an open-world game?

Sun beaming across the Super Earth's horizon in Helldivers 2
How much of the Sol system can you discover? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Helldivers 2 is set across the stars, this intergalactic adventure doesn’t include open-world elements. Those interested in completing quests, meeting NPCs, and exploring to their hearts’ content won’t find these features in Helldivers 2. While you can visit different planets to complete your activated Operation mission, the exploration side of things is incredibly limited.

You are free to walk around, but with enemy territory around every corner, minefields to navigate across, and a small combat area to stay inside, you may find yourself sticking to the mission and extracting as soon as it’s finished.

Helldivers 2 exploration consists of looting up on resources (Samples, ammo, Super Credits, and support weapons), clearing Outposts, and completing optional secondary objectives. All of these give you extra XP and cash to spend on the Super Destroyer. But these are all optional components of the planets in Helldivers 2. The area where you can move around and freely explore is reduced further by the map perimeter’s restricted area timer, which causes mission failure if you walk too far out.

To add to this limitation, Helldivers cannot swim. Most planets have a thriving ecosystem and bodies of water, part of the harsh terrain you may struggle to traverse. But you’ll quickly be punished if you decide to take a dip in any lakes, as swimming wasn’t part of the Helldiver’s training. So when you next want to explore the scenery, be mindful of the small combat area you need to stay inside at all times.

related content
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have first-person mode?
Aiming down assault rifle sights in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have first-person mode?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?
Helldiver standing alone in Helldivers 2 opening ad
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have first-person mode?
Aiming down assault rifle sights in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have first-person mode?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?
Helldiver standing alone in Helldivers 2 opening ad
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."