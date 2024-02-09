Category:
Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?

Should you expect to find better equipment while you play?
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 9, 2024 11:54 am
General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
When playing Helldivers 2, it might be difficult to know what to expect. Although fans have seen gameplay videos, many are curious if your primary focus is to pick up more gear while you play, and whether it’s another looter shooter, similar to Destiny 2.

Having played several hours of Helldivers 2, it doesn’t resemble anything close to games like Destiny 2 or even Borderlands. Instead, it’s a game where you should feel comfortable jumping into matches with your friends, having a blast for several hours, and completing more missions for the glory of Super Earth. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about comparing numbers or milling through gear while playing Helldivers 2.

Can you get more loot in Helldivers 2?

Small point of interest on Helldivers 2
Expect to explore the map to find loot, ammunition, and small pieces of lore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm that Helldivers 2 is not a looter shooter. You won’t be blowing away your enemies and picking up additional gear to add to your character. Instead, you select your loadout before you launch into a mission. You unlock more weapons and Stratagems as you complete more missions, earning Warbond Medals, samples, and Super Credits.

The best way I can describe Helldivers 2 is a squad-based shooter. The missions you accept have specific objectives, which are your primary goals when you land on the battlefield. But, you can unlock several minor points of interest, side quests, and hidden caches to earn more rewards. For example, samples are scattered throughout the mission, and you need to explore the entire map to find them all. It’s not required, but this is how you unlock more ship modules for your Super Destroyer.

If you haven’t unlocked anything new or need to track down more weapons, don’t worry about it too much. You’re not missing out by not exploring the map. You unlock more gear by playing Helldivers 2 and running through the Warbond battle pass. Everyone can work on the standard one, and after you earn enough Super Credits, you can purchase the Premium Warbond, which has more cosmetics and gear to unlock. You can buy Super Credits, find them on the map, or earn them from the standard Warbond.

It’s an enjoyable experience and refreshing how much you can focus on the primary objectives in Helldivers 2 without being pulled in so many directions. You select a mission, play it with your friends, and earn rewards based on your performance. There’s no loot to scroll through and you don’t need to check which items are better than others. It’s enjoyable, and Helldivers 2, not being a looter shooter, gives you more time to squash bugs in the name of Super Earth.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.