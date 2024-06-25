Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A group of 3 Helldivers, recently finished killing some bugs, in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

How to find and kill Stalkers in Helldivers 2

Bring out the repellent.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 07:21 am

In the shadows of the chaotic battlefield, amid the thunder of gunfire and explosions of the ordinance, lurk the Stalkers in Helldivers 2. These medium to large-sized insects strike swiftly and stealthily, challenging even the most seasoned player.

Recommended Videos

To prevail against these elusive insects requires skill, strategy, and a keen understanding of their spawns and weaknesses. Here’s how to find and kill Stalkers in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Stalkers in Helldivers 2

A guy shooting a large insect known as Stalkers in Helldivers 2.
Find them in their nests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stalkers are part of the Termoid species in Helldivers 2. For new democratic fighters, their size can be daunting even on Trivial difficulty, but these creatures grow larger and more agile as the difficulty notch goes up. Their ability to cloak themselves and strike unexpectedly poses a significant challenge.

Similar to Warriors, Stalkers primarily appear in Termoid missions located on the right side of the Galactic map. They inhabit lairs and nests within the darker regions of the map, making them elusive targets. While encountering Stalkers in their lairs is rare on lower difficulties, higher difficulty levels see them swarming from every direction.

How to kill Stalkers in Helldivers 2

Stalkers in Helldivers 2 strike unexpectedly and blend into their surroundings, making them formidable foes. Using smoke grenades can reveal their positions when they pass through, especially effective with the Eagle Smoke Strike Stratagem to assess their numbers in infested areas.

A guy shooting a large insect in Helldivers 2.
Preserve your ammo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eliminating Stalkers mirrors the approach to dealing with Hunters. A well-placed shot to the head or multiple shots to the torso with weapons like the LAS-16 Sickle assault rifle or a heavy hitter shotgun such as the SG-8 Punisher will efficiently dispatch them.

Maintaining distance from Stalkers is crucial. Prioritize headshots to conserve ammo when handling Termoid species. Targeting limbs is another great option when your aim fails to immobilize them temporarily, allowing strategic repositioning. Given their circling behavior, eliminate those flanking first before engaging the remainder.

While firearms are effective, utilizing impact grenades proves resourceful for clearing multiple Stalkers in medium to low-difficulty scenarios. Given their agility, prompt deployment of the Rover Support Stratagem helps track elusive Stalkers waiting to ambush.

The armory page in Helldivers 2 showing the SG-8 Punisher.
One shot, one kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend using any shotgun for close encounters with Stalkers, but when dealing with a full-fledged army of these creatures, using the SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray or the default AR-23 Liberator is a great way to wipe them out. Always aim for the head. If that all fails, limbs are the next best thing to shoot first.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin