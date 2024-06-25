In the shadows of the chaotic battlefield, amid the thunder of gunfire and explosions of the ordinance, lurk the Stalkers in Helldivers 2. These medium to large-sized insects strike swiftly and stealthily, challenging even the most seasoned player.

To prevail against these elusive insects requires skill, strategy, and a keen understanding of their spawns and weaknesses. Here’s how to find and kill Stalkers in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Stalkers in Helldivers 2

Find them in their nests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stalkers are part of the Termoid species in Helldivers 2. For new democratic fighters, their size can be daunting even on Trivial difficulty, but these creatures grow larger and more agile as the difficulty notch goes up. Their ability to cloak themselves and strike unexpectedly poses a significant challenge.

Similar to Warriors, Stalkers primarily appear in Termoid missions located on the right side of the Galactic map. They inhabit lairs and nests within the darker regions of the map, making them elusive targets. While encountering Stalkers in their lairs is rare on lower difficulties, higher difficulty levels see them swarming from every direction.

How to kill Stalkers in Helldivers 2

Stalkers in Helldivers 2 strike unexpectedly and blend into their surroundings, making them formidable foes. Using smoke grenades can reveal their positions when they pass through, especially effective with the Eagle Smoke Strike Stratagem to assess their numbers in infested areas.

Preserve your ammo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eliminating Stalkers mirrors the approach to dealing with Hunters. A well-placed shot to the head or multiple shots to the torso with weapons like the LAS-16 Sickle assault rifle or a heavy hitter shotgun such as the SG-8 Punisher will efficiently dispatch them.

Maintaining distance from Stalkers is crucial. Prioritize headshots to conserve ammo when handling Termoid species. Targeting limbs is another great option when your aim fails to immobilize them temporarily, allowing strategic repositioning. Given their circling behavior, eliminate those flanking first before engaging the remainder.

While firearms are effective, utilizing impact grenades proves resourceful for clearing multiple Stalkers in medium to low-difficulty scenarios. Given their agility, prompt deployment of the Rover Support Stratagem helps track elusive Stalkers waiting to ambush.

One shot, one kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend using any shotgun for close encounters with Stalkers, but when dealing with a full-fledged army of these creatures, using the SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray or the default AR-23 Liberator is a great way to wipe them out. Always aim for the head. If that all fails, limbs are the next best thing to shoot first.

