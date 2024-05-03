Helldiver throwing the incendiary impact grenade in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond release countdown: Exact start time and date

Premium Polar Patriots.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 3, 2024 07:23 am

The Polar Patriots Warbond is on its way to give Helldivers 2 soldiers even more to fight for, and we have all the latest on its democratic drop.

Recommended Videos

Fighting for Super Earth has gotten extra spice thanks to the incoming arrival of the Polar Patriots Warbond. As with previous drops, expect a slew of new content and rewards, and Helldivers 2 is sure to be all the better for it.

If passing time killing Automatons and dealing with Fog Generators isn’t cutting it, our release countdown and start time indicator should give you the visual satisfaction you need to make killing more fun.

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond release time and date

Three Helldivers wearing Polar Patriots armor
We’re coming for it. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

Helldivers 2 players can expect the Polar Patriots update to drop on May 9. Although we don’t know the exact time it’s coming, 6am CT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST is when previous Warbond drops—such as Democratic Detonation—have taken place.

There’s every chance Super Earth is given a warning klaxon to indicate the Polar Patriots Warbond content is suddenly dropping earlier, but until then, we’ll go with the existing intel we have on it so far.

In that case, here’s an up-to-date countdown timer showing you when the new Warbond lands. The new arctic armor sets will look great in your Helldivers 2 wardrobe.

Helldivers 2 Superstore?” data-enddate=”1715252400″ data-largestUnit=”week” data-smallestunit=”second”>
WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
5
:
2
1
:
2
8
:
1
8
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: All new content and rewards
Three Helldivers wearing Polar Patriots armor
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: All new content and rewards
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 2, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons
Three Helldivers in arctic armor sets in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 2, 2024
Read Article If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
One Earth Defense Force fighter taking on a Primer armada.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
General
General
If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: All new content and rewards
Three Helldivers wearing Polar Patriots armor
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: All new content and rewards
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 2, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons
Three Helldivers in arctic armor sets in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 2, 2024
Read Article If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
One Earth Defense Force fighter taking on a Primer armada.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
General
General
If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 1, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.