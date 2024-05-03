Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond release countdown: Exact start time and date

The Polar Patriots Warbond is on its way to give Helldivers 2 soldiers even more to fight for, and we have all the latest on its democratic drop.

Fighting for Super Earth has gotten extra spice thanks to the incoming arrival of the Polar Patriots Warbond. As with previous drops, expect a slew of new content and rewards, and Helldivers 2 is sure to be all the better for it.

If passing time killing Automatons and dealing with Fog Generators isn’t cutting it, our release countdown and start time indicator should give you the visual satisfaction you need to make killing more fun.

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond release time and date

We’re coming for it. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

Helldivers 2 players can expect the Polar Patriots update to drop on May 9. Although we don’t know the exact time it’s coming, 6am CT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST is when previous Warbond drops—such as Democratic Detonation—have taken place.

There’s every chance Super Earth is given a warning klaxon to indicate the Polar Patriots Warbond content is suddenly dropping earlier, but until then, we’ll go with the existing intel we have on it so far.

In that case, here’s an up-to-date countdown timer showing you when the new Warbond lands. The new arctic armor sets will look great in your Helldivers 2 wardrobe.

