Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond release countdown: Exact start time and date

The Automations are back and more dangerous than ever in Helldivers 2, but democracy has delivered yet again with a new Premium Warbond, Democratic Detonation, and we can tell you exactly when it releases.

Battles against the Automations in Helldivers 2 have turned bizarre after the game’s social accounts were intercepted by the enemy threat just days after a glorious victory for Super Earth.

It’s now clear the Automation threat has not been extinguished. But Helldivers will get a boost thanks to new weapons, armor, and more in the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait until the new Warbond arrives, continue reading.

Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation release time and date

Ready, aim, fire. Image via Sony

The Democratic Detonation Warbond for Helldivers 2 will be released on April 11. While no official release time has been provided, we can work out a likely drop time from previous releases.

Arrowhead Games dropped previous Warbonds and major updates at around 6am CT/7am ET/12pm BST/9pm AEST. While not confirmed officially, this is when we expect the update with the new Warbond to be pushed live.

You can keep track of exactly how long is left before the Democratic Detonation Warbond joins Helldivers 2 with our countdown below. We’ll update this article if an official release time is shared.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 0 : 5 1 : 4 5

The Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2 is a premium Warbond, meaning you will have to purchase it, and provides several rewards, including the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow primary weapon, the FS-55 Devastator Armor, the Gp-31 Grenade Pistol, and plenty more.

The Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2 is expected to cost 1,000 Supercredits ($9.99), and there is no time limit to complete the Warbond, unlike battle passes in other popular games.

