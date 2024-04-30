What are Fog Generators in Helldivers 2? Answered

Planets in Helldivers 2 have plenty of locations for you to discover and liberate. The latest patch mentioned a seemingly new point of interest, Fog Generators. Luckily for players, Fog Generators aren’t anything new, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

What are Fog Generators in Helldivers 2?

That’s one determined bug right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fog Generators in Helldivers 2 are also known as Spore Spewers and are random side objectives on Terminid planets. You can encounter these structures on Challenging (level four) difficulty missions and higher.

These structures look like giant mushrooms and generate dense green fog in the nearby area. It might be hard to see the Fog Generator when inside the cloud, so try to get a vantage point since the structure is often taller than the fog itself. You can also look for a structure with yellow glowing lights. Just try not to mistake it with the Shrieker nest. The nest is usually bigger and has multiple mushroom-like structures, while the Fog Generator is just one.

How to destroy a Fog Generator in Helldivers 2

Do I look like I have fog lights? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get rid of the fog is to get rid of the generator, and with the latest patch, Spore Spewer’s health and armor were increased. To destroy the Fog Generator in Helldivers 2, you have to use a support weapon or a Stratagem capable of wiping out buildings.

My favorite Stratagem to use for such objectives is the Eagle Airstrike. It’s easy to use, and you get quite a few of them, especially with the Expanded Weapons Bay Ship Module. Of course, you can use other tools, like the 500kg Eagle Bomb or the Orbital Laser.

Be careful when approaching the Fog Generator, as there are always a couple of bugs at its base. With the latest patrol changes, you might end up surrounded sooner than you think if you’re not careful.

