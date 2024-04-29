Helldivers 2 update 01.000.300 patch notes: weapon, stratagem, and enemy changes

The latest Helldivers 2 patch is packed with changes, especially weapons balancing. Here’s every change you need to know about Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.300.

Everything included in Helldivers 2 01.000.300 update

Time to find new weapons to spread Democracy with

Bug, meet bolt. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.300 introduced plenty of weapon changes, including damage buffs, as well as a nerf to one of the most used weapons in the game. While many weapons were affected, here are some of the main weapon changes in this patch:

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow : Explosion reduced but stagger increased.

: Explosion reduced but stagger increased. LAS-99 Quasar Cannon: Increased recharge time by five seconds.

Increased recharge time by five seconds. SG-8P Punisher Plasma: Decreased maximum mags from 12 to eight.

Decreased maximum mags from 12 to eight. ARC-12 Blitzer : Increased shots per minute from 30 to 45.

: Increased shots per minute from 30 to 45. R-36 Eruptor: Decreased maximum mags from 12 to six.

Decreased maximum mags from 12 to six. LAS-16 Sickle : Decreased maximum mags from six to three.

: Decreased maximum mags from six to three. LAS-5 Scythe : Increased damage from 300 to 350. Mags decreased from six to four.

: Increased damage from 300 to 350. Mags decreased from six to four. RS-422 Railgun: Increased armor penetration in both firing modes.

Increased armor penetration in both firing modes. 63CS Diligence Counter Sniper : Damage increased from 128 to 140.

: Damage increased from 128 to 140. P-2 Peacemaker : Increased damage from 60 to 75.

: Increased damage from 60 to 75. P-8 Senator : Increased damage from 150 to 175. Increased reload speed when reloading on an empty cylinder.

: Increased damage from 150 to 175. Increased reload speed when reloading on an empty cylinder. LAS-7 Dagger: Increased damage from 150 to 200.

There are a few general changes as well. Namely, the burning damage is reduced by 15 percent, and armor with an armor rating above 100 now reduces incoming headshot damage, so it should be easier to stay alive during your missions.

You can always play tower defense

Provide covering fire more consistently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only four Stratagems received changes in this patch. Machinegun Sentry and Tesla Tower have increased health, and the FAF-14 Spear now has a reload stage after discarding the spent missile. The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher now should be safer to use as it no longer detonates when shot near stratagems, like the Gatling Sentry and other players.

The AX/AR-23 Guard Dog is the only Stratagem hit with a heavy nerf, reducing its damage by a whopping 30 percent.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like hell (for solo players)

The situation on the front lines isn’t getting any better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to enemies, changes have been made mostly to Automaton forces. Hulks now require slightly more force to stagger them, while the Hulk Scorcheer flamethrower deals 20 percent less damage. Gunship spawners also have a lower cap on how many gunships can be active at once.

Most importantly, the enemy patrols now spawn more often when fewer than four players are in the team. This change scales with the team size. If you’re running solo, you will encounter the most enemy patrols, while the full squads won’t see any difference.

Spread Democracy at all times

There’s still some good news. The Spread Democracy mission, where you have to raise Super Earth’s flag, is now available on higher difficulties.

These are the main changes that arrived in Helldivers 2 with this patch. For a full breakdown, make sure to check out the official patch notes from Arrowhead.

